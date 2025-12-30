Mangalam Drugs and Organics shares hit a 5 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹26.28 per share. The buying on the counter came after Kedia Securities bought a stake in the company.

At 10:38 AM, Mangalam Drugs and Organics’ share price was trading 4.99 per cent higher at ₹26.28 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent at 84,725.84.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹41.6 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹129.9, and its 52-week low was at ₹22.7.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics bulk deals details

On Monday, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, Kedia Securities, headed by Vijay Kedia, purchased 1,37,794 shares at ₹24.15 per share. As of December 2025, 50.36 per cent stake was held by promoters, according to the BSE shareholding pattern.

Kedia Securities is the investment arm of ace investor Vijay Kedia. Primary activities of the firm include investing in the ‘listed’ and ‘unlisted’ space. ‘Listed space’ is investing in companies that are listed on the stock exchanges of India and ‘unlisted’ space is investing in startups. Apart from it, the firm also invests in real estate. In Q2, on a consolidation basis, the company reported a loss of ₹7.34 crore, as against a profit of ₹2.68 crore a year ago. Its income from operations stood at ₹49.26 crore, as compared to ₹79.75 crore a year ago. ALSO READ | Eternal shares down 25% from record high; what's making the Street nervous? Its total expense for the quarter stood at ₹57.01 crore, as compared to ₹75.21 crore a year ago.