Silver Touch Technologies shares gained 7.2 per cent on BSE, registering an all-time high at ₹967.65 per share. The stock was in demand after the company was selected as the Digital Transformation Partner for the Indian Navy under the IPADSV2 initiative.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,226.19 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹967.65, and its 52-week low was at ₹621.

The move works in favour of the company as it strengthens the mission-critical defence portfolio and is expected to enhance multi-year revenue visibility and order book growth.

Under this mandate, Silver Touch Technologies will implement an integrated digital transformation platform for the Indian Navy, aimed at driving automation, operational efficiency, and secure digital governance, with capabilities such as:

Centralised personnel management

Workflow-driven leave and travel authorisations

Asset lifecycle & inventory management

Real-time MIS and dashboard reporting

Integration with internal and external Navy systems

Role-based secure access controls

Document management and audit trails

Compliance-ready logging and monitoring framework

The cloud-native, mobile-first solution will support mission-critical operations across the naval establishments while enhancing long-term efficiency and scalability.