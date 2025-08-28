Edelweiss Financial jumps 6% as Abakkus buys 6.4 mn shares via block deal

Edelweiss Financial Services shares jumped 6.4 per cent on Thursday, logging an intra-day high at ₹114.85 per share on BSE. At 12:28 PM, Edelweiss Financial Services’ share price was trading 4.4 per cent higher at ₹112.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.59 per cent at 80,310.51. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹10,671.44 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹145.5 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹73.51.

Why were Edelweiss Financial shares in demand?

The buying interest on the counter came after Abakkus Asset Manager bought 64,30,780 shares at ₹100 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), through a block deal, according to NSE data.

The company also clarified that reports about Rashesh Shah, promoter of Edelweiss Financial Services, selling shares were incorrect, and the block transaction was executed by the Edelweiss Employee Welfare Trust (EWT) in compliance with regulations, which were then acquired by Abakkus Asset Manager Pvt. Ltd. According to the BSE shareholding pattern, as of the quarter ended June 2025, Rashesh Chandrakant Shah held a 15.39 per cent stake in the company. Meanwhile, Venkatchalam A Ramaswamy held 6.3 per cent, Vidya Rashesh Shah held 3.73 per cent, Aparna T Chandrashekar 2.52 per cent, Sneha Sripad Desai 0.1 per cent, Shilpa Urvish Mody 0.10 per cent and Arakoni Venkatachalam Ramaswamy 0.01 per cent. Total promoter holding stood at 32.71 per cent.