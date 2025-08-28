Home / Markets / News / Tariff impact: Nomura cuts FY26 GDP forecast to 5.8% in worst-case scenario

Tariff impact: Nomura cuts FY26 GDP forecast to 5.8% in worst-case scenario

Data from the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) show that these sectors together employed around 21 million workers directly and via contractors in 2023, Nomura said

Factory workers
Factory workers
Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:46 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nomura has cut India's GDP (gross domestic product) forecast to 5.8 per cent to fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) from the current 6.2 per cent in the worst-case scenario where the 50 per cent tariffs on India continue for the rest of the year.

As a base-case, however, the GDP forecast has been lowered to 6 per cent if the penalty stays for only three months.

“Our base case assumes that the reciprocal tariffs will stay at 25 per cent through FY26, but the 25 per cent penalty will be removed after November. We recently lowered our FY26 GDP growth to 6 per cent y-o-y from 6.2 per cent, due to weaker exports, spillovers to the labour market and investments, which we expect will more than offset any GST boost,” wrote Sonal Varma, chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura, in a recent note co-authored with Aurodeep Nandi.

Nomura, however, has retained their FY26 CPI inflation forecast of 2.7 per cent y-o-y, though see downside risks, amid likely disinflation due to GST (goods and services tax) changes and weaker demand. Nomura expects the current account deficit to widen marginally to 1 per cent of GDP in FY26 (earlier forecast: 0.8 per cent).  The US implemented the additional 25 per cent Russian penalty on Indian imports from 27 August, as planned, taking the announced tariff rate to 50 per cent. According to reports, around 60 per cent of US imports from India will face 50 per cent tariffs, taking the effective tariff rate to 33.6 per cent.

Some sectors under Section 232 tariff investigation, such as semiconductors and electronics, pharmaceuticals, lumber, energy, and bullion do not attract any tariffs for now; the tariff rate on finished autos and parts is 25 per cent and on steel, aluminium and copper is 50 per cent. 

The US is India’s largest goods export destination, accounting for close to 20 per cent of total exports (at 86.5 billion) and around 2.2 per cent of GDP in FY25.

Key exports to the US include electronics, textiles, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, industrial machinery and other household items such as leather, plastic, footwear, paper and glass articles.

“Targeted fiscal and credit support for exporters is likely, with its direct fiscal cost less than 0.1 per cent of GDP. While the fiscal arithmetic looks uncertain, due to lacklustre direct tax collections, frontloaded spending and ambiguity over the GST impact, we believe the fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent of GDP is still attainable,” Nomura said.

It expects 25 basis points (bp) rate cuts each in October and December, taking the terminal rate to 5 per cent by end-2025.

21 million workers impacted

Nomura expects higher tariffs to adversely affect the economy via three channels. First is a direct hit to export orders in affected sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, household items and seafood, where the 50 per cent tariff imposition will effectively prove to be a trade embargo.

The hit, Varma and Nandi said, will likely be amplified for MSME units, which lack the financial wherewithal to withstand the tariff shock.

Second, weaker export orders threaten job losses in employment-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel, metals, chemicals, gems and jewelry, and leather goods.

"Data from the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) show that these sectors together employed around 21 million workers directly and via contractors in 2023, and there is probably a sizable cohort of informal workers relying on them for their livelihood too,” Varma and Nandi said. 

Finally, a challenging external environment may impact broader business confidence, which could lead to continued weakness in private capex.

While there is an argument that the gains from GST rationalisation measures may offset the tariff-led hit, Nomura believes over the medium-term, the GST reforms are positive.

“In the near-term, expectations of lower prices (after the GST cut) will lead to lower demand in the run-up to the GST’s implementation (August-September), followed by a surge in demand afterwards (October-November), such that overall demand is largely similar,” Nomura said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will e-Vitara launch drive gains for Maruti Suzuki stock? Strategy decoded

Stock Market LIVE: Tariff troubles D-St; Sensex down 250pts, Nifty at 24,650; IT, realty, pharma dip

Sun Pharma slips 5% in 2 days, nears 52-wk low; why drug stock trades weak?

Welspun Living, Alok Ind: Textile stocks slip up to 4% on US tariff jitters

Sri Lotus Developers stock falls 7% on Q1 results; check key numbers here

Topics :US tariff hikesUS tariffIndia exportsNomuraSteel sectorGDP forecastUS tariff billDonald Trump tariff hikeIndia GDP growthRBI rate cut

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story