Avanti, Apex Frozen & other shrimp stocks fall up to 12% on tariff woes

The additional 25 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for its purchases of Russian oil came into effect on Wednesday, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50 per cent.

US tariffs on Indian goods

The US administration early Tuesday pressed through with its plan to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, with the Department of Homeland Security notifying that an additional 25 per cent levy, linked to India’s oil purchases from Russia.

This levy, on top of the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff implemented from August 7, not only marks a virtual death knell for several sectors’ export prospects in India’s largest market, accounting for a fifth of its outbound shipments in 2024-25.

As India braces for the impact of 50 per cent tariffs, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said that India and the US will eventually “come together.”