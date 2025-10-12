Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund: Mining growth from market's often-overlooked middle

Launched in December 2007, Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has consistently ranked in the top 30th percentile of Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking’s (CMFR’s) midcap category for four consecutive quarters through June 2025.

The fund’s assets under management climbed to ₹10,988 crore at the end of June 2025, up from ₹1,864 crore in June 2022. Trideep Bhattacharya, Raj Koradia, and Dhruv Bhatia have managed the fund since October 2021, August 2024, and October 2024, respectively.

The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through a portfolio predominantly invested in midcap equities and equity-related securities.

Ahead of the curve

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has outperformed its benchmark (Nifty Midcap 150 Total Return Index, TRI) over one-, two-, three-, five-, and seven-year trailing periods. It has also outshone its midcap peers across one-, two-, three-, five-, seven-, and 10-year horizons (CMFR, June 2025).

For perspective, an investment of ₹10,000 at inception (December 26, 2007) would have grown to ₹1.01 lakh by October 9, 2025, delivering an annualised 13.91 per cent return. By comparison, similar investments in the midcap category and benchmark would have reached ₹86,275 (12.87 per cent) and ₹87,493 (12.96 per cent), respectively. Systematic investment plans (SIPs) offer a disciplined approach to investing. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 over 10 years (₹12 lakh invested) would have grown to ₹35.92 lakh (20.98 per cent annualised). By contrast, the benchmark would have grown to ₹34.58 lakh (20.27 per cent) as of October 9, 2025. The fund has outperformed the benchmark across three-, five-, seven-, and 10-year SIP periods.

Midcap muscle in action True to its mandate, the fund has maintained a higher allocation to midcap stocks over the past three years. On average, 67.89 per cent of assets were in midcaps, 13.97 per cent in largecaps, and 15.18 per cent in smallcaps. By comparison, the midcap category averaged 67.14 per cent in midcaps, 14.23 per cent in largecaps, and 14.11 per cent in smallcaps, underscoring the fund’s slightly bolder mid and smallcap tilt. The portfolio spans 19 sectors. Financial services held the largest weight (21.14 per cent), followed by capital goods (18.24 per cent), healthcare (9.39 per cent), consumer services (7.46 per cent), and automotive (auto) and auto components (7.07 per cent).