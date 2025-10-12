Home / Markets / News / Smaller servings, smaller risks: The Street's trading volume crash diet

Smaller servings, smaller risks: The Street's trading volume crash diet

A market bloated on F&O speculation has slimmed under Sebi watch - 20% leaner

diet, plate, SIP
premium
Brokerages are likely to report another weak quarter after a steep fall in profits in the June period.
Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 10:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Equity market activity slowed sharply in the first half (H1) of 2025–26 (FY26), with average daily trading volume (ADTV) in both cash and derivatives segments down about 20 per cent from a year earlier. Stricter rules for derivatives trading and weak market sentiment kept investors on the sidelines.
 
The cash segment’s ADTV slipped 19 per cent to ₹1.1 trillion from ₹1.4 trillion a year ago, while futures and options (F&O) turnover fell 21 per cent to ₹382.3 trillion from ₹485 trillion.
 
The benchmark Nifty ended H1FY26 with modest gains, weighed down by persistent foreign investor outflows that also dragged the rupee lower. The index rose just 3.7 per cent — its weakest first-half performance since H1 of 2022-23. 
The drop in trading volumes follows the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) overhaul of the F&O framework last year, which introduced several curbs to rein in speculation. Among these, the one-exchange-one-weekly-expiry rule hit volumes the hardest.
 
Brokerages are likely to report another weak quarter after a steep fall in profits in the June period. Valuations of listed players have already corrected; for instance, Angel One’s one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple has fallen from over 30x a year ago to below 20x.
 
While trading volumes could rebound in the second half of the year, ongoing regulatory uncertainty — including talk of shifting from weekly to monthly expiries — may keep capital market stocks under pressure. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Street signs: Nifty looks set to extend upward run, Winro in IPO pool

Premium

Signed, sealed, delivered: Delhivery's Q2 payoff on e-commerce boom

ONGC trails Zomato in mcap despite assets worth over one-third its value

NSE faces around 170 mn daily cyberattacks; cyber warriors safeguard ops

Mcap of 8 of top-10 valued firms jumps by ₹1.94 trn, TCS biggest winner

Topics :Trading volumesBSE NSEMarketsequity marketTradingMarket Lens

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story