Home / Markets / News / ONGC trails Zomato in mcap despite assets worth over one-third its value

ONGC trails Zomato in mcap despite assets worth over one-third its value

ONGC was India's most valuable company with a market capitalisation of ₹2.44 trillion in 2012, ahead of IT giant TCS and energy major Reliance Industries

ONGC
While ONGC's market capitalisation rose by just 26 per cent over the past 13 years, other listed firms have seen quantum jumps. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned ONGC, valued at around Rs 3.10 trillion, now trails food delivery firm Zomato despite its stakes in subsidiaries and minority investments accounting for over a third of its market capitalisation, indicating India's largest oil and gas producer is potentially undervalued.

At the close of trading on Friday, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) had a market value of Rs 3.097 trillion, lower than Rs 3.36 trillion of Eternal Ltd (formerly known as Zomato), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (Rs 3.23 trillion) and Titan Company (Rs 3.13 trillion), according to BSE data.

ONGC was India's most valuable company with a market capitalisation of Rs 2.44 trillion in 2012, ahead of IT giant TCS and energy major Reliance Industries.

While ONGC's market capitalisation rose by just 26 per cent over the past 13 years, other listed firms have seen quantum jumps.

Reliance has seen its valuation soar from Rs 2.43 trillion in July 2012 to Rs 18.7 trillion at Friday's close. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which jostled with ONGC for the top slot in the past, saw its market capitalisation jump from Rs 2.42 trillion in July 2012 to Rs 10.95 trillion now.

Market capitalisation of a listed company corresponds to the cumulative market price of all its shares.

As of Friday, ONGC is ranked 25th according to market capitalisation, according to BSE data.

Reliance leads the pack, followed by HDFC Bank (Rs 15.07 trillion), Bharti Airtel (Rs 11.05 trillion) and TCS.

Analysts suggest that the market has not fully priced in the value of ONGC's diverse portfolio, which includes significant stakes in overseas investment firm ONGC Videsh, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, and other strategic assets.

ONGC holds a 71.63 per cent stake in MRPL, which is worth over Rs 18,000 crore. Its 54.9 per cent stake in refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) is worth about Rs 52,770 crore.

Besides, ONGC has a minority stake in Indian Oil Corporation - 14.20 per cent worth Rs 31,000 crore - and gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd - 5 per cent valued at about Rs 5,900 crore.

The combined value of its stake in subsidiaries MRPL and HPCL and minority investments in other listed companies comes to over Rs 1.07 trillion - more than a third of its current mcap.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last month rued that state-owned oil public sector undertakings (PSUs) are significantly undervalued by the market. He emphasised that despite their profitability and essential role in the economy, investors display a "perception bias" that unfairly suppresses their market value.

Puri noted that in the last six years, the three major oil marketing companies (OMCs) - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum - had a collective profit of Rs 2.5 trillion. Apart from them, ONGC reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 trillion in the last three financial years. It paid a total dividend of Rs 12.25 for every share of Rs 5.

In comparison, Eternal had a net profit of just Rs 527 crore in FY25.

Swiggy, which has an mcap of Rs 1.08 trillion, reported a consolidated loss of Rs 3,116.8 crore for FY25.

Market watchers say a reassessment of ONGC's valuation could lead to an upward revision, reflecting the true worth of its investments and strengthening investor confidence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE faces around 170 mn daily cyberattacks; cyber warriors safeguard ops

Mcap of 8 of top-10 valued firms jumps by ₹1.94 trn, TCS biggest winner

US-China tariff moves, inflation data to steer markets this week: Analysts

Sebi developing tools to curb fraudulent trades: Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Google to introduce verification tick for registered broking apps: Sebi WTM

Topics :ONGCmcapZomato

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story