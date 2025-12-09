Home / Markets / News / Sebi settles case against TV market expert Hemant Ghai for ₹1.45 crore

Sebi settles case against TV market expert Hemant Ghai for ₹1.45 crore

A show-cause notice issued in February had accused him of violating provisions of the Sebi Act and the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations

Sebi
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 7:39 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has settled proceedings against television market commentator Hemant Ghai after he agreed to pay Rs 1.45 crore to resolve allegations that he shared advance information on stock recommendations aired on his CNBC Awaaz show Stock 20-20. The settlement closes a multi-year investigation into suspected front-running by entities connected to him.
 
The regulator had earlier observed a “high correlation” between Ghai’s on-air recommendations — from January 2018 to January 2021 — and trades executed by certain individuals ahead of the broadcasts.
 
According to the regulator, these trades generated unlawful gains based on material non-public information allegedly communicated by Ghai before the shows were aired.
 
A show-cause notice issued in February had accused him of violating provisions of the Sebi Act and the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations.
 
While proceedings were ongoing, Ghai sought a settlement without admitting or denying the findings. After discussions with Sebi’s Internal Committee, the regulator proposed a settlement amount of Rs 1.45 crore, which was later endorsed by the High Powered Advisory Committee in August.
 
With the payment, Sebi has disposed of the proceedings initiated through the February show-cause notice. However, the regulator has clarified that the order does not preclude future action if representations made during settlement are later found false or if any undertakings are breached.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Synergy gains from stake purchase positive for pharma major Biocon

Gold edges higher as US Federal Reserve prepares to announce rate cut

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex slips 435 pts, Nifty ends at 25,840; SMIDs outperform; IT leads fall

Axis Securities picks Welspun Corp as its high conviction stock; here's why

Ajmera Realty shares gain 4% as new project sees 81% sell-out in 24 hours

Topics :SEBITV marketstock market trading

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story