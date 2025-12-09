Sebi settles case against TV market expert Hemant Ghai for ₹1.45 crore

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has settled proceedings against television market commentator Hemant Ghai after he agreed to pay Rs 1.45 crore to resolve allegations that he shared advance information on stock recommendations aired on his CNBC Awaaz show Stock 20-20. The settlement closes a multi-year investigation into suspected front-running by entities connected to him.

The regulator had earlier observed a “high correlation” between Ghai’s on-air recommendations — from January 2018 to January 2021 — and trades executed by certain individuals ahead of the broadcasts.

According to the regulator, these trades generated unlawful gains based on material non-public information allegedly communicated by Ghai before the shows were aired.