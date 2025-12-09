Acquisitions, partnerships to drive operational gains for JSW Infra

JSW Infrastructure (JSWIL) is looking at a series of significant deals which will have a positive impact on its earnings. JSWIL will acquire JSW group companies JSW Rail, JSW Minerals Rail Logistics and JSW South Rail for an enterprise value of Rs 1,210 crore, including equity of Rs 670 crore (the rest is existing debt and liabilities), funded through JSWIL’s current balance sheet without immediate equity dilution.

This deal provides access to Indian Rail schemes such as the General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) and Liberalised Special Freight Train Operator (LSFTO), where the companies already possess licences and clearances. This