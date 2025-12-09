Food-delivery major Swiggy launches ₹10,000-crore QIP; book fully covered

Food-delivery major Swiggy on Tuesday opened its much-anticipated Rs 10,000-crore ($1.1 billion) qualified institutional placement (QIP), barely a year after its stock-market debut.

According to people familiar with the transaction, the share sale has drawn strong interest from both foreign and domestic institutional investors, with the book already fully covered.

The term sheet reviewed by Business Standard shows an indicative offer price floor of Rs 371 per share, implying a discount of 6.8 per cent to Monday’s closing price and 5 per cent to the Sebi-mandated floor of Rs 390.51. Swiggy’s shares closed at Rs 397.7 on the NSE, up 3.1 per cent. The company is currently valued at Rs 99,172 crore.

At the indicative price, the company could issue about 269.5 million new shares, representing roughly 10.8 per cent of its pre-issue equity base of 2.49 billion shares. An email sent to the company seeking comment did not elicit a response. This QIP marks one of the largest equity raises by a new-age consumer internet company in India. Swiggy plans to deploy the proceeds towards expanding its quick-commerce fulfilment network — particularly dark stores and warehouses — enhancing its technology and cloud infrastructure, stepping up brand-building efforts, and funding potential inorganic opportunities, subject to regulatory approvals. Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India and Citigroup are acting as the book-running lead managers. The company has filed its preliminary placement document with the BSE and NSE.