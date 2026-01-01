Elara Capital upgrades Chalet Hotels to 'Buy'; stock rises over 3%

Chalet Hotels Q3 results preview:

Elara Capital estimates that the total adjusted net profit of Chalet Hotels for the entire financial year 2026 will likely be at ₹356.3 crore.

The brokerage has a structurally bullish view on the luxurious hotel operator because of the visibility of a consistent room addition until financial year 2030 with healthy cash generation.

Elara Capital expects Chalet Hotels to report ₹109.5 crore as adjusted net profit for the third quarter of the current fiscal year (Q3FY26), up 13.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), from ₹96.5 crore seen in Q3FY25.Revenue, it said, may increase to ₹553.5 crore from ₹457.8 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) may rise by nearly 19 per cent to ₹243 crore.