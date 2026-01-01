United Spirits shares slip 4% after senior management exit; details here

Shares of United Spirits Ltd. slipped nearly 4 per cent on Thursday after it announced the resignation of Diwaker Vij, vice president - commercial finance, effective December 31, 2025.

The brewery firm's stock fell as much as 3.7 per cent during the day to ₹1,390 per share, the biggest intraday fall since December 18 last year. The stock pared losses to trade 3.1 per cent lower at ₹1,398 apiece, compared to a 0.09 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 12:29 PM.

Shares of the company fell to the lowest level since December 19 last year and currently trade at 1.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 3 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to a 10.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. United Spirits has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.01 trillion.

Change in management Diwaker Vij, Vice President - Commercial Finance and one of the company’s senior management personnel, has resigned from his position, with effect from the close of business hours on December 31, 2025, United Spirits said in an exchange filing. The company said Vij has stepped down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation and will consequently cease to be part of its senior management team. "I am grateful for the opportunities I've had here in the past 7 years and the support extended by you and the rest of the leadership team in Finance and other cross functions," Vij said in his resignation letter that was disclosed in the filing.

United Spirits Q2 recap United Spirits reported a 36.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹464 crore for Q2FY26. Net revenue for the quarter increased 11.6 per cent to ₹3,173 crore. Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) rose 33.6 per cent to ₹740 crore compared with the same period last year. For the first half of FY26, the company’s net sales value (NSV) stood at ₹6,194 crore, reflecting a 10.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Moreover, reported Ebitda stood at ₹1,304 crore, up 7.3 per cent, primarily driven by gross margin flow-through from the standalone business. Underlying Ebitda, excluding a one-off indirect tax impact of ₹40 crore, was ₹1,344 crore, reflecting a growth of 10.6 per cent.