Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Eleganz Interiors shares is expected to be finalized today, Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Eleganz Interiors, which closed its three-day subscription window on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, witnessed strong investor demand, with a subscription rate exceeding 30 times.

The Rs 78-crore SME offering was priced at Rs 94 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.

Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment status

The shares of Eleganz Interiors are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:

Check Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Check Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Eleganz Interiors IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

The grey market premium (GMP) for Eleganz Interiors shares remains decent. On Wednesday, the unlisted shares were trading at a premium of approximately Rs 140 over the IPO price of Rs 94, reflecting a GMP of 7.69 per cent, according to sources tracking grey market trends.

Shares of Eleganz Interiors are set to debut on the NSE SME platform on Friday, February 14, 2025. Current GMP trends suggest a strong market debut for the Eleganz Interiors IPO . However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Eleganz Interiors

Eleganz Interiors provides interior solutions to corporate offices, laboratories, and airport lounges. The company specializes in fit-out solutions for corporate and commercial spaces. Eleganz Interiors offers design and build services, as well as general contracting services. The company has completed over 200 projects across 12 cities in India.