Ellenbarrie sets IPO price at ₹380-400; Arisinfra subscribed 1.3x on Day 2

Ellenbarrie sets IPO price at ₹380 -400

Day 2: Arisinfra IPO subscribed 1.3 x

The IPO of Arisinfra Solutions was subscribed 1.3 times on Thursday, the penultimate day of the issue. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 0.7 times, the wealthy investor portion by 1.4 times, and the retail investor portion by 3 times.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has priced its initial public offering (IPO) between ₹380-400 per share. The IPO will open on Tuesday and close on Thursday. The ₹852 crore IPO is a mix of fresh issue wo­rth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of ₹452 crore.