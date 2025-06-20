Home / Markets / News / Ellenbarrie sets IPO price at ₹380-400; Arisinfra subscribed 1.3x on Day 2

Ellenbarrie sets IPO price at ₹380-400; Arisinfra subscribed 1.3x on Day 2

The Rs 852-crore IPO is a mix of fresh issue worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 452 crore

ipo market listing share market
Capillary Technologies India, a company that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud-native Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) products.
Sundar Sethuraman
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ellenbarrie sets IPO  price at ₹380 -400  
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has priced its initial public offering (IPO) between ₹380-400 per share. The IPO will open on Tuesday and close on Thursday. The ₹852 crore IPO is a mix of fresh issue wo­rth ₹400 crore and an offer for sale of ₹452 crore.   ALSO READ: Real estate giant Kalpataru eyes deleveraging amid ₹1,590 cr IPO 
Day 2: Arisinfra IPO subscribed  1.3 x 
The IPO of Arisinfra Solutions was subscribed 1.3 times on Thursday, the penultimate day of the issue. The institutional investor portion was subscribed 0.7 times, the wealthy investor portion by 1.4 times, and the retail investor portion by 3 times.   
 
Capillary Tech India files for IPO 
Capillary Technologies India, a company that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud-native SaaS products, refiled its draft red herring prospectus to raise funds for its initial public offering (IPO). The IPO comprises an issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹430 crore.  
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FMCG, power and consumer durables stocks bore brunt of FPI selling

Premium

Sebi to unbundle clearing and trading fees to boost transparency

Premium

CLSA, Morgan Stanley urge near-term caution on IT stocks

Stock market highlights: Sensex sheds 83 pts, Nifty at 24,793; SMIDs tank over 1%; Auto outperforms

Varun Beverages slips 5%, stock tanks 30% thus far in CY25; here's why

Topics :IPOMarketsInvestment

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story