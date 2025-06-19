Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Influx Healthtech IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 16x, GMP at 47%

Influx Healthtech IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 16x, GMP at 47%

Influx Healthtech IPO Day 2 update: The SME offering has received bids for 7,31,85,600 shares, against 43,64,400 on offer, leading to a subscription of 16.77 times

IPO

Influx Healthtech is a healthcare-focused company specialising in contract manufacturing

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Influx Healthtech IPO Day 2 update: The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare-focused contract manufacturer Influx Healthtech has received a solid response from investors, as the issue has been subscribed over 16 times on the second day of bidding.
 
The SME offering, which opened for public subscription on Wednesday, June 18, has received bids for 7,31,85,600 shares, against 43,64,400 on offer, leading to a subscription of 16.77 times at 3 PM on Thursday, showed NSE data.

Influx Healthtech IPO grey market premium (GMP)

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Influx Healthtech were trading at ₹141, commanding a premium of ₹45 or 47% compared to the upper price band of ₹96, on Thursday, in the grey market.
 

Influx Healthtech IPO details

The company plans to raise ₹55.63 crore through a fresh issue of 4.69 million equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 1.1 million equity shares. The SME IPO will close for subscription on Friday, June 20, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 23, 2025. Shares of Influx Healthtech are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, tentatively on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
 
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹91 to ₹96 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 1,200 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,15,200 at the upper price band. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,30,400 for two lots of 2,400 equity shares.

Also Read

Eppeltone Engineers IPO

Last day! Eppeltone Engineers IPO ends today; 93x subscription, GMP at 48%

share market stock market trading

Monolithisch India lists at 62% premium on NSE SME, beats GMP estimates

Samay Project Services IPO allotment

Samay Project Services IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

initial public offering, IPO

Patil Automation IPO booked 94x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Eppeltone Engineers IPO gmp

Eppleton Engineers IPO Day 2 update: Subscription surpasses 27x; GMP up 50%

Influx Healthtech IPO registrar

Maashitla Securities is the registrar of the issue. Rarever Financial Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

Influx Healthtech IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to use the net fresh issue proceeds for the set up of the manufacturing facility Nutraceutical Division, a manufacturing facility for the Veterinary Food Division; purchase of machinery for Homecare and Cosmetic Division, and general corporate purposes.

About Influx Healthtech

Incorporated in 2020, Mumbai-based Influx Healthtech is a healthcare-focused company specialising in contract 
manufacturing. It operates a manufacturing facility located in Thane, Maharashtra. The company produces Dietary and Nutritional Supplements, Cosmetics, Ayurvedic/Herbal Products, Veterinary Feed Supplements, care products, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), and finished dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, and injectables.

More From This Section

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty waver; SMIDs bleed; PSBs, IT Metal drag; Auto outperforms

Aniruddha Naha, CIO – Alternates, PGIM India Asset Management Company

Smallcaps offer Alpha; midcaps look expensive: PGIM India's Aniruddha Naha

Upcoming IPO

Capillary Technologies India files DRHP with Sebi, aims to raise ₹430 crore

Oswal Pumps IPO listing forecast

Oswal Pumps IPO listing forecast: Here's what the latest GMP hints at

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Aegis Logistics jumps 5% ahead of announcing Q4 results and dividend

Topics : Stock Market SME IPOs IPOs Markets NSE SME platform NSE Emerge

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon