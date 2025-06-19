FMCG, power and consumer durables stocks bore brunt of FPI selling

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), power and consu­mer durables stocks bore the brunt of foreign portfolio inv­estor (FPI) selling in the first two weeks of June.FPIs were net sellers to the tune of ₹5,404 crore on the first for­t­n­ight of June. FPIs were net sellers (buying-selling) of FMCG stocks worth ₹3,626 crore, power stocks worth ₹3,120 crore, and consumer durables shares worth ₹1,893 crore. Infor­mation technology (₹1,713 crore), and consu­mer services (₹1,461 crore) were the other sectors whe­re FPIs sold heavily.“The volume growth in the FMCG sector is going to be in poor single digits in the June qua­rter des­pite inflation falling and expectations of a good monso­on,” said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research. Meanwhile, FPIs were net buyers of financial services stocks worth ₹4,685 crore, chemicals worth ₹1,405 crore, and oil and gas stocks worth ₹1,199 crore. Capital goods, at ₹1,191 crore, and realty, at ₹431 crore, were the other sect­ors where FPIs were significant buyers.