Embassy Developments shares rise 4% on post Q3 update; details here

Embassy Developments shares rose 4.2 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high at ₹69.9 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q3FY26 business update.

At 11:08 AM, Embassy Developments’ share price was trading 1.63 per cent higher at ₹68.12 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was down 0.61 per cent at 83,067.41. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹9,472.99 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹163.7 per share and a 52-week low at ₹55.8 per share.

Embassy Developments Q3 business update

In the December quarter (Q3FY26), the company recorded strong pre-sales of ₹1,392 crore during Q3FY26, representing a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) growth of 240 per cent compared to Q2FY26.

Collections in Q3 FY26 were approximately ₹415 crore, marking a 15 per cent Q-o-Q increase. Cumulative collections for the nine months of FY26 stood at ₹1,096 crore. As of December 31, 2025, the company’s net institutional debt is approximately ₹2,939 crore. Key updates of the quarter: The company received RERA approvals for four projects, namely Embassy Citadel (Worli, Mumbai), Embassy Greenshore (North Bengaluru), Embassy Eden (North Bengaluru), and Embassy Verde Phase 2 (North Bengaluru), with an aggregate estimated gross development value (GDV) exceeding ₹12,800 crore.

Received the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for 239 apartments at Serene Amara, a senior living project being developed through a joint venture with Columbia Pacific Communities in Bengaluru.

Based on current momentum and pipeline visibility, the company continues to remain on track to achieve its full-year pre-sales guidance of ₹5,000 crore for FY26. Embassy Developments (formerly Equinox India Developments Limited and earlier Indiabulls Real Estate Limited) was incorporated in 2006 with a portfolio spanning residential, commercial and SEZ projects across major Indian metros.