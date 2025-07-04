Home / Markets / News / Emcure Pharma shares dip after 2.4% stake change hands in block trades

Emcure Pharma shares dip after 2.4% stake change hands in block trades

Emcure Pharma shares fell after about 4.53 million shares, or a 2.4 per cent stake, changed hands via block trades on the NSE

Emcure Pharmaceuticals stock fell as much as 2.33 per cent
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals fell over 2 per cent on Friday after about 4.53 million shares changed hands in block trades during market opening. 
 
The pharmaceutical company's stock fell as much as 2.33 per cent during the day to ₹1,250 per share, the biggest intraday fall since June 26 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 1.9 per cent lower at ₹1,255 apiece, compared to a 0.2 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:22 PM. 
 
Shares of the company have fallen 10 per cent from its recent highs of ₹1,403 apiece, which it hit in May. The stock currently trades at 41 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 13.5 per cent this year, compared to a 7.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Emcure Pharmaceuticals has a total market capitalisation of ₹23,862.89 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here

Emcure Pharma block trade

The company's shares fell after about 4.53 million shares, or a 2.4 per cent stake, changed hands via block trades on the National Stock Exchange, according to Bloomberg data. Buyers and sellers were not known immediately. 
 
However, reports said that Bain Capital-backed BC Investments IV was looking to offload a 2.4 per cent stake in the pharma major for ₹551 crore. The floor price for the transaction was set at ₹1,279.80 per share, the reports added. 
 
As of BSE shareholding data, BC Investments IV had an 8.68 per cent stake in Emcure Pharmaceuticals as of the March 2025 quarter.  

Emcure Pharma Q4 results 

Emcure Pharmaceuticals posted a 63 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹197.2 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2024–25 (Q4FY25), up from ₹121 crore in the same period last year.
 
The company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹2,116.2 crore, a 19.5 per cent increase from ₹1,771.3 crore in Q4FY24.
 
Emcure’s domestic business grew by 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹929 crore, led by growth in its women’s health and cardiology franchises. “It was further aided by our new focus areas of dermatology and over-the-counter (OTC),” the company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges. 

About Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Emcure Pharma has over 350 brands, five research and development (R&D) centres, and 13 manufacturing facilities established across the country. Outside India, it has a wide network across 70 countries. The company's API facilities ensure that the supply chain is vertically integrated, providing flexibility over control of manufacturing. 
 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

