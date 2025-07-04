Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at positive open; Asia mixed; S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 4, 2025: At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 22 points higher at 25,530, indicating a flat to positive start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 4, 2025: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to be guided by developments in the India-US trade deal, key US economic indicators, India’s forex data for the week ended June 27, trends in institutional investment flows, primary market activity, along with mixed global cues.
That said, at 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 22 points higher at 25,530, indicating a flat to positive start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Friday, following gains on Wall Street after a stronger-than-expected US jobs report helped ease investor concerns about a potential economic slowdown.
The non-farm payrolls rose by 147,000 in June, above economists’ forecast of 110,000, according to Reuters.
At the last count, Nikkei was up 0.17 per cent, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.23 per cent. Kospi slipped 0.47 per cent, while ASX 200 rose 0.19 per cent.
Overnight in the US, stocks rallied as the latest jobs data surpassed expectations. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both closed at record highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 344.11 points, or 0.77 per cent, to finish at 44,828.53. The S&P 500 rose 0.83 per cent to 6,279.35, while the Nasdaq jumped 1.02 per cent to 20,601.10.
US markets will remain closed on Friday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
FII, DII
On the institutional activity front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹1,771.25 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,078.51 crore on July 3.
IPO today
Neetu Yoshi IPO (SME) and Adcounty Media IPO (SME) will list on the bourses.
Meta Infotech IPO (SME) will open for subscription.
Happy Square Outsourcing IPO (SME) and Cryogenic OGS IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while Crizac IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 3.
Commodity corner
Gold prices slid 1 per cent on Thursday after stronger-than-expected US payroll data dampened hopes for early interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, reducing the metal’s safe-haven appeal.
Spot gold dropped 1 per cent to $3,325.48 per ounce, while US gold futures slipped 0.7 per cent to $3,336.00.
Crude oil prices also edged lower amid concerns over potential US tariff reinstatements, which could weigh on demand, just as major producers are expected to increase output.
Brent crude futures declined 68 cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $68.43 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 84 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $66.61.
The pullback followed Wednesday’s gains, when both benchmarks hit one-week highs after Iran suspended cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, a move that reignited geopolitical tensions. A preliminary trade agreement between the US and Vietnam had also lent temporary support to prices.
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banga family divests 2.1% stake in Nykaa's parent firm for ₹1,213 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Harindarpal Singh Banga and his wife Indra Banga on Thursday divested a 2.1 per cent stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, through bulk deals worth ₹1,213 crore.
Following the stake sale, shares of Nykaa declined by 4 per cent to ₹203.50 apiece on the BSE, and by 3.82 per cent to ₹203.50 per piece on the NSE.
Harindarpal Singh is a commodities billionaire and Chairman and CEO of Hong Kong-based Caravel Group. Banga was an early investor in Nykaa, which went public in 2021.
As per the deal, up to 6 crore equity shares of FSN were sold at a final price of ₹202.25 per share. This represents a discount of about 4.4 per cent to FSN's closing price of ₹211.59 on NSE on Wednesday, as per the term sheet accessed by PTI. READ MORE
7:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: CAFE norms weighted in favour of bigger cars: Maruti Chairman R C Bhargava
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava on Thursday raised concerns over the proposed Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) 3 norms, arguing that they unfairly favoured bigger vehicles despite the environmental and resource efficiency of small cars.
CAFE norms are government-mandated fuel consumption standards that require auto manufacturers to meet fleet-wide average carbon dioxide emission targets, based on vehicle weight and sales volume. These norms are designed to reduce oil imports and carbon emissions from road transport. READ MORE
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi bars Jane Street from markets, orders disgorgement of ₹4,844 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred Jane Street, a US trading firm that uses sophisticated quantitative analysis, from accessing the domestic securities market for allegedly manipulating the markets. In an interim order, Sebi has also directed the high-frequency trading outfit to disgorge ₹4,844 crore made “unlawfully”. The market ban will stay on Jane Street until the “impounding [of] illegal gains is complied”.
“I am also convinced that interim cease and desist directions are warranted in the facts of this case. Also, until the completion of the investigation and the related proceedings, it is imperative that exchanges should monitor any future dealings and positions of JS Group closely on an ongoing basis, to ensure that they do not, either directly or indirectly, indulge in any kind of manipulative activity. This is crucial to preserve the overall faith in the ecosystem and to protect investors,” wrote Ananth Narayan, Whole-time Member, Sebi, in a 105-page order issued late Thursday. READ MORE
7:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch Today, July 4: Piramal Pharma, RIL, Bajaj Fin, BoB, IEX
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance share price:
Sharing an update on the April-June quarter (Q1FY26) business performance, Bajaj Finance said its new loans booked grew by 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 13.49 million as compared to 10.97 million in Q1FY25. This took the total customer count to 106.51 million as compared to 88.11 million Y-o-Y. The NBFC added 4.69 million customers in Q1FY26.
Further, Bajaj Finance's deposits book grew by 15 per cent to approximately ₹72,100 crore as of June 30, 2025, as compared to ₹62,774 crore as of June 30, 2024.Assets under management (AUM) grew by 25 per cent to approximately ₹441,400 crore at the end of the quarter.
Bank of Baroda share price:
Bank of Baroda said its Global Advances rose 12.63 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹12.07 trillion as in Q1FY26, while Domestic Advances increased 12.45 per cent to ₹9.91 trillion. Similarly, its Global Deposits jumped 9.13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14.36 trillion, and Domestic Deposits were up by 8.10 per cent to ₹12.04 trillion.
Bandhan Bank share price:
Bandhan Bank's Loans and Advances increased 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y, but fell 2.5 per cent Q-o-Q, to ₹133,635 crore at the end of June, 2025. Its Total Deposits, however, surged 16.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹154,664 crore. CASA deposits, however, declined around 6 per cent on a yearly basis and 12 per cent on quarterly basis. READ MORE
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani group leads race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates with ₹12,500 cr bid
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Adani group has emerged the frontrunner to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, with a bid of up to ₹12,500 crore, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The conglomerate has proposed more than ₹8,000 crore as an upfront payment without any preconditions, they said.
Rival bidder Dalmia group is also in the fray and is willing to top Adani’s offer — provided a key legal hurdle related to JAL’s Sports City project is resolved. The case is currently pending before the Supreme Court. READ MORE
7:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock calls, July 4: Natco Pharma, Sharda Cropchem among top stocks to buy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sharda Cropchem: Sharda Cropchem has given a breakout above its resistance level and closed higher, indicating buyer dominance. The rise in volume during the breakout confirms strong buying interest at current levels. The stock is trading above all major Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), suggesting a firm positive trend.
The RSI, after a brief consolidation, has turned upward, supporting the ongoing price action. Additionally, DI+ trading above DI- signals a bullish stance, while the ADX above both DI lines reflects strength in the upmove.
The stock can be accumulated at current levels, with a stop-loss at ₹830 and an upside target of ₹998. READ MORE
7:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: E-commerce firm Meesho files confidentially for Rs 4,250 crore India IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ecommerce platform Meesho has confidentially filed for a ₹4,250 crore initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), joining a wave of startups rushing to go public this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The Bengaluru-based company is targeting a market debut in September or October.
The move comes as Meesho has emerged as India's third-largest ecommerce platform, reaching a gross merchandise value run rate of $6.2 billion for 2024-25 (FY25). The company reported a 33 per cent increase in revenue to ₹7,615 crore for FY24, while narrowing its net loss to ₹53 crore from ₹1,569 crore the previous year. READ MORE
7:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Competitive and margin pressures likely to cap upsides for DMart
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The D-Street reacted negatively to Avenue Supermarts’ (DMart) Q1FY26 pre-quarter update and the stock was down over 1 per cent at close. The standalone revenue of ₹15,930 crore was up 16.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) but was below analysts’ estimates. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, growth was 10.2 per cent.
Net store additions stood at nine in the quarter versus six in the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q1FY25) and 28 in Q4FY25.
The total store count stood at 424. READ MORE
7:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-US interim trade deal nearly sealed after a week of intense talks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: After nearly a week of intense negotiations, India and the United States (US) are learnt to have almost finalised an interim trade deal, mainly focusing on tariff concessions. An announcement is expected over the next two-three days, ahead of the looming expiry of the US’s 90-day pause on country-specific reciprocal tariff deadline, people aware of the matter told Business Standard.
Indian officials are also closely studying the US’ trade agreement with Vietnam announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, especially since the South-East Asian nation is a significant regional competitor for India in manufacturing and exports. READ MORE
7:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: House passes Trump's big tax bill, sends it to President's desk for assent
Stock Market LIVE Updates: House Republicans propelled President Donald Trump's $4.5 trillion tax breaks and spending cuts bill to final congressional passage Thursday, overcoming multiple setbacks to approve his signature second-term policy package before a Fourth of July deadline.
The tight roll call, 218-214, came at a potentially high political cost, with two Republicans joining all Democrats opposed. GOP leaders worked overnight and the president himself leaned on a handful of sceptics to drop their opposition and send the bill to him to sign into law.
Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York delayed voting by holding the floor for more than eight hours with a record-breaking speech against the bill. READ MORE
7:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi bars US trading firm Jane Street from accessing securities market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred Jane Street Group from accessing India’s securities market, according to an order posted on the regulator’s website on Friday.
The order stated that the American trading firm’s “entities are restrained from accessing the securities market and are further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly.”
It further stated that banks have been directed to ensure that “no debits are made, without permission of Sebi,” for accounts held by Jane Street’s entities either jointly or individually.
Source: CNBC
7:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages remain cautious on Asian Paints despite recent rally in stock
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of the largest Indian paint company, Asian Paints, hit a two-month high of ₹2,464, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the paint company has bounced back nearly 5 per cent from Wednesday’s low, shrugging-off the probe by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).
The stock, which has outperformed the Nifty50 over the past month, delivering 7.8 per cent returns compared to 3.5 per cent for the benchmark, ended the day a tad higher.
The CCI has ordered its director general (DG) to investigate allegations of misuse of market dominance by market leader Asian Paints in the domestic market. READ MORE
7:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crude oil price can drop to $55-60 a barrel by December 2025: Premasish Das
Stock Market LIVE Updates: It has been a volatile first half for crude oil prices as they dealt with geopolitical developments and US’ tariff-related threats. Singapore-based Premasish Das, executive director for oil markets research and analysis at S&P Global Commodity Insights, tells Business Standard on the sidelines of their Commodity Market Insights Forum in New Delhi that the oil markets are expecting oversupply and weak demand in the second half of 2025.
On being asked about how oil markets are approaching the July 9 deadline on tariffs, Das said, it is very uncertain. "Initially, the general thinking was that within 90 days of the pause, things would become clearer. But we weren’t too optimistic. Getting multiple countries on board for deals in such a short span was always going to be difficult—and that’s exactly what’s playing out," he added. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cash turnover rises to 9-month high as equity market volumes climb
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity cash segment turnover rose for a fourth straight month in June, while the trading volumes for the derivatives segment slipped for a second month.
The rise in the cash market volumes were underpinned by a fourth straight monthly gain in the markets, which lifted the benchmark Sensex and Nifty to their highest levels in nine months.
On the other hand, the regulatory tightening continued to weigh on futures and options (F&O) trading. READ MORE
7:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market regulator Sebi nudges mutual funds to push bite-sized SIPs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is encouraging fund houses, through their industry association, to accelerate the launch of micro systematic investment plans (SIPs), as over two-thirds of the mutual fund (MF) industry have yet to introduce them.
According to sources, following a nudge from Sebi, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) wrote to fund houses on June 27, seeking information on their plans to offer the ₹250 SIPs. Announced in February, the so-called Chhoti SIP initiative is aimed at enhancing the financialisation of savings. READ MORE
