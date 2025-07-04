Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty listless; Paras Defence zooms 10%, Ola Electric 4%
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty listless; Paras Defence zooms 10%, Ola Electric 4%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 4, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap added 0.33 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap gained 0.23 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market BSE building
Stock Market LIVE: Among sectors, the Nifty Financial Services, FMCG, and Pharma were the top performing indices

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

10:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: JM Financial MF launches Large & Midcap Fund

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The portfolio strategy of the scheme focuses on liquidity and flexibility. The fund will maintain a minimum 35 per cent allocation each in largecap and midcap stocks, with the remaining 30 per cent providing flexibility across market capitalisations. READ MORE

10:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Marico rallies 4%, hits new high post Q1 biz

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock price of the edible oil company has surpassed its previous high of ₹740, which it had touched on May 8, 2025. Thus far in the calendar year 2025, Marico has outperformed the market by surging 15 per cent, as against 6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. READ MORE

9:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank shares in focus amid Q1 update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank share price wss holding gains in a weak market after the private bank shared its Q1 business update. HDFC Bank reported that its gross advances were up 0.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) in Q1FY26, while deposits were up 5.1 per cent Q-o-Q for the same period.

On a yearly basis, its gross advances stood at ₹2.6 trillion at the end of June 30, clocking a rise of 6.7 per cent. Deposits, on the other hand, stood at ₹2.6 trillion, up 16.4 per cent. READ HERE

9:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Crizac IPO closes today; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 9%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Today is the last day to apply for Crizac IPO. So far, the public offer has been subscribed 3 times the snumber of shares on offer. Leading the demand for Crizac IPO are non-institutional investors (NIIs), who have placed the highest number of bids at 6.28 times. Following them is the demand by retail investors, who bid 2.71 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 0.15 times. READ MORE

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama downgrades Trent to 'Hold' on slower growth outlook; stock bleeds 9%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The downgrade comes after Trent’s AGM, where the company indicated that its fashion segment is expected to grow about 20 per cent in Q1FY26E, considerably lower than its five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35 per cent over FY20-25. READ MORE

9:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a look at Sensex gainers and losers at close

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Twins, BEL, Hindustan Unilever were among the top gainers on Sensex. 


9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets in green

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broder market indices BSE Midcap and Smallcap gained marginally after market opened. 


9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 25,400 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was above 25,400-mark, rising 3 points after market opened.


9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex above 83,300 after market opens

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex rose over 80 points after market opened. The index was trading above 83,300-level. 


9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty rises 24 pts in pre-open, above 25,400

Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 gained over 20 points in the pre-opening session and was trading above 25,400. 


9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts, above 83,300 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex rose over 100 points in the pre-opening session and was trading above 83,300 level. 


9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens weaker on Friday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee started on a negative note on Friday, July 4, 2025. The domestic currency quoted at 85.39 per US dollar vs Thursday's close of 85.31/$

9:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-opening view

-- Yesterday saw volatile market activity, starting strong but tumbling late, notably with Nifty closing on an uncertain note. Today, US markets will be closed for Independence Day.

-- Wall Street reacted positively to better-than-expected job reports, boosting US stocks. Nifty is poised to follow this bullish trend, potentially influenced by India’s upcoming trade deal with the US.

-- Key support for Nifty is at 25,221; bullish confirmation above 25,570. Specific stock movements included gains for healthcare stocks like Max Healthcare and Biocon on positive business updates, while Punjab National Bank declined.

-- Trade strategies suggest buying Nifty around current levels and Bank Nifty in specified zones, with specific stock recommendations for the day.
 
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities 

8:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Biocon Biologics gets EU nod for two drugs to treat bone diseases

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Biocon arm Biocon Biologics has received marketing authorisation from the European Commission for Vevzuo and Evfraxy – biosimilars of Denosumab used to treat bone diseases.
 
The marketing authorisation follows a positive opinion issued by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on 25 April 2025, Biocon added.
 
Vevzuo is authorised for the prevention of bone complications in adults with advanced cancer involving bone and the treatment of adults and skeletally mature adolescents with giant cell tumour (GCT) of bone. Meanwhile, Evfraxy is authorised for the treatment of osteoporosis in men with prostate cancer at increased risk of fractures or treatment of bone loss associated with long-term systemic glucocorticoid therapy in adults. READ MORE

8:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee bond rush set to ease as RBI signals limited scope for rate cuts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s busy local-currency rupee bond market is poised to slow after the country’s central bank hinted room for further rate cuts could be limited.
 
Aggressive liquidity infusions and a series of rate cuts this year, most recently a surprise 50 basis point cut to 5.5 per cent in June, pushed yields to the lowest in three years and spurred a flurry of issuance as borrowers sought to lock in lower rates. 
 
As a result, Indian companies raised a record ₹6.6 trillion ($77.1 billion) through local-currency notes in the first half of the year, up 29 per cent from the year prior, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 
 
Underwriters now expect that rush to ebb, citing a policy shift by the Reserve Bank of India to neutral from accommodative and moderating growth prospects. Headwinds from trade and geopolitics are threatening the nation’s economic outlook too. READ MORE
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Share Market TodayMARKET LIVEUS economyGift NiftyBSE SensexNifty50Indian stock marketIPO marketCrude Oil PriceGold PricesFIIsDIIsIPO allotmentAsian marketsNasdaq record highS&P Dow JonesUS trade deals

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

Explore News