Home / Markets / News / Nuvama downgrades Trent to 'Hold' on slower growth outlook; stock bleeds 9%

Nuvama downgrades Trent to 'Hold' on slower growth outlook; stock bleeds 9%

The downgrade comes after Trent's AGM, where the company indicated that its fashion segment is expected to grow about 20% in Q1FY26E, considerably lower than its five-year CAGR of 35% over FY20-25.

Trent
Despite the near-term disappointment, Trent's management maintained an optimistic tone on its long-term prospects.
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nuvama on Trent: Domestic brokerage firm Nuvama has downgraded Trent to ‘Hold’, flagging concerns around a slowdown in its core fashion business and a mismatch between current growth trends and the stock’s steep valuation. 
 
The downgrade comes after Trent’s AGM, where the company indicated that its fashion segment is expected to grow about 20 per cent in Q1FY26E, considerably lower than its five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35 per cent over FY20-25. 
 
On the bourses, Trent share price was under pressure, plunging up to 8.62 per cent to an intraday low of ₹5,653. At 9:17 AM, Trent share price continued to trade lower, down 7.05 per cent at ₹5,750. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.09 per cent higher at 83,318.12 levels. 
While the management reiterated its long-term ambition of achieving 25 per cent-plus growth over the next few years, Nuvama noted, “The current run rate falls short of it,” prompting the brokerage to revise its FY26E/27E revenue estimates lower by 5–6 per cent and Ebitda projections by 9–12 per cent.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE 
Despite the near-term disappointment, management maintained an optimistic tone on the company’s long-term prospects. 
 
At the AGM, it reaffirmed its vision to scale revenue 10x, noting that revenue has already doubled since this goal was set in FY23. This growth, according to the company, will be driven by robust expansion plans, including the addition of around 250 stores across formats in FY26. 
 
Nuvama acknowledged this ambition, saying, “We remain confident of management beating this given the execution track record,” but added that this will take time to reflect meaningfully in financials.
 
The brokerage also pointed to the potential of newer verticals like Zudio Beauty and Star Bazaar as future growth drivers. 
 
“Management is currently doing the spadework for Zudio Beauty, which, once stabilised, can be rapidly scaled up a la Zudio,” it said.   ALSO READ | Reliance Industries' solar leap prompts Nuvama's highest-ever target price 
On Star Bazaar, Nuvama highlighted the management’s bullish stance, which included commentary that it could eventually become a bigger business than Westside and Zudio, given the size of the food retail market. 
 
Besides, the company clarified there are no plans to merge Star Bazaar with Big Basket, positioning them differently in terms of product mix and pricing.
 
However, near-term headwinds remain the core concern. Nuvama noted, “Underwhelming near-term growth prompts the downgrade to ‘Hold’ as the current valuation is too demanding.” The revised target price stood at ₹5,884, down from the earlier ₹6,627. 
 
While a major pickup in Zudio Beauty or the Star business could serve as upside risks to its view, the brokerage believes these ventures need to stabilise before they can be scaled sustainably.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; Trent sinks 8%, BSE, Angel One 5%

Sebi bars Jane Street from markets, orders disgorgement of ₹4,844 crore

Premium

Brokerages remain cautious on Asian Paints despite recent rally in stock

Premium

Competitive and margin pressures likely to cap upsides for DMart

Sebi proposes e-book platform for NPO fund raising on Social Stock Exchange

Topics :Share Market TodayThe Smart InvestorIndian equitiesBSE SensexNifty50Trent Ltdfashion retailersMarkets Sensex NiftyShare price

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story