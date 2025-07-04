Sensex, Nifty fall on profit booking; defence, capital market stocks shine

From the Sensex Pack, Bajaj twins, Hindustan Unilever. Eternal (Zomato), Infosys and BEL were among the top gainers. Whereas, Trent, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki were among the top laggards. On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto was among the worst-performing indices, trading at 23,874, down by around 0.54 per cent. Nifty metals also fell sharply by 0.87 per cent and were trading at 9,539. Defence and Pharma were among the top-performing sectors. The Nifty Pharma index was trading at 22,339, up by 0.61 per cent. On the global front, Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' was passed in the House of Representatives. The bill will make the US president's 2017 tax cuts permanent and slash funding for green projects.

Defence, capital market stocks in focus Defence Stock witnessed a sharp surge on Friday, even as the broader market mood remained flat. The Nifty India Defence index saw a rise of 1.4 per cent, trading above 8,980 and just a few inches away from its all-time high level. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd were among the lead gainers in the index. Shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd and shipbuilder, Mazagon Dock, witnessed a surge of 1.26 per cent and 1.75 per cent, respectively. The uptrend in stock price came after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) announced the approval of 10 capital acquisition proposals worth ₹1.05 Lakh crore.

Meanwhile, "Key approvals include Armoured Recovery Vehicles, Electronic Warfare Systems, SAMs, Integrated Inventory Systems, Naval Mines, Mine Counter Measure Vessels, and Submersible Autonomous Vessels. These will enhance mobility, air defence, logistics efficiency, and maritime security," the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a social media post.Meanwhile, capital market stocks , including BSE, Angel One and Motilal Oswal Financial Services witnessed a major drop on D-street after the market watchdog, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), banned Jane Street Group and its associated entities from Indian markets. All eyes on Q1FY26 earnings With markets trading in the consolidation zone, analysts believe that the upcoming earnings season will provide directional cues for the coming weeks.