Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for shares of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO is scheduled for today, Tuesday, December 10, 2024. The three-day subscription window for the IPO closed on Monday, December 9, 2024, witnessing strong participation from investors.

The SME offering was priced in the range of Rs 90–95 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. By the close, the IPO was oversubscribed nearly 530 times.

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment status

The shares of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers are set to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of NSE and Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to access the allotment status directly:

Check Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Check Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO allotment status on Link Intime India : https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The grey market premium (GMP) for Emerald Tyre Manufacturers shares remains strong on Tuesday. The unlisted shares are trading at a premium of approximately Rs 95 over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 95, indicating a GMP of 100 per cent, according to sources tracking grey market activities.

Emerald Tyre Manufacturers expected listing price

Shares of Emerald Tyre Manufacturers are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, December 12, 2024. If current grey market trends persist, the shares may debut at around Rs 180.50, reflecting a premium of Rs 85.50 or 90 per cent over the issue price's upper band.

It is worth noting that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has capped listing gains for SME stocks at 90 per cent of the issue price.

About Emerald Tyre Manufacturers

Established in 2002, Emerald Tyre Manufacturers specializes in producing and supplying a diverse range of tyres under the brand name GRECKSTER. The company exports its products to global markets, including the USA, Europe, and the Middle East. With warehouses in Belgium, the UAE, and the USA, Emerald Tyre Manufacturers ensures timely delivery and value-added services for its customers worldwide.