Emmvee Photovoltaic shares rise 9% in trade; here's what is fuelling demand

Shares of electrical equipment sector player Emmvee Photovoltaic Power were trading higher on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, amidst high volumes. The company’s share price surged by as much as 9.13 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹218.34 per share on the NSE.

Although the stock pared some of its gains later in the session, buying interest persisted. As of 11:17 AM, the shares were trading at ₹214.80, up 7.37 per cent from the previous close of ₹200.06. A combined total of nearly 8 million equity shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, valued at approximately ₹168.38 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far during the day.

Emmvee Photovoltaic provides clarification on volume spurt

The northward movement in the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power came after the comapny responded to the NSE's query regarding the surge in trading volume. The company stated that it has made all necessary disclosures concerning events or information that may have an impact on the company’s operations or performance. The company clarified that no material information or event, which may affect the price or volume behavior of the stock, has been withheld.