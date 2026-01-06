Nifty Oil & Gas index drops over 2% as RIL, BPCL, HPCL shares weigh

Nifty Oil & Gas index today: The NSE Nifty Oil & Gas index declined over 2 per cent in Tuesday's intra-day trade, tracking losses in Reliance Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum shares.

The Nifty Oil & Gas declined 2.6 per cent to the day’s low of 11,891.05, the lowest level since December 30, 2025.

The index quoted 2.07 per cent lower at 11,962.20 as of 2:16 p.m., as compared to a 0.44 per cent decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index. Analyst's View: The Nifty Oil & Gas index has faced significant pressure, down 3 per cent during the week, on geopolitical tensions between the US and Venezuela and fresh warning by US President over Russian Oils. Technically, It has immediate price and moving average supports around 11,750-11,690 spot levels. Going ahead, Globe Capital Markets suggest traders to adopt a cautious approach and wait for price stability around the mentioned support zone before initiating fresh positions, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research.

​Reliance Industries drags most The index heavyweight The index heavyweight Reliance Industries share price slumped 5.18 per cent to ₹1,496.30. The stock recorded its worst intraday decline in eight months amid reports that CLSA dropped the large-cap stock from its India model portfolio. Reliance Industries was also the top dragger on the NSE Nifty 50 inde, accounting for over 100 points loss on the NSE benchmark. Reliance stock has extended its decline to a second session. On Monday, the stock rose to new high of ₹1,611.80 as analysts expected the company to benefit from the tension in Venezuela amid US’s capture of the oil reserve in the country. The stock eventually had erased gains.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation ( BPCL ) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation ( HPCL ) were the other two laggards in the index. The counters declined as much as 3.68 per cent and 3.64 per cent, respectively so far on Tuesday. Bucking the trend, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ( ONGC ), Petronet LNG, and Oil India shares limited the losses in the index. ONGC share price rose as much as 1.56 per cent to ₹241.80 so far. The scrip experienced positive momentum as it entered into a joint venture with Mitsui O.S.K Lines, Japan. As per the agreement, ONGC will subscribe to 0.2 million shares with a face value of ₹100 of two joint venture companies - Bharat Ethane and IFSC Private Limited. Post this, the company will hold a 50 per cent stake in the joint venture.