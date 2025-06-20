Friday, June 20, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Aakaar Medical Tech IPO Day 1 update: Check subscription, GMP, key dates

Aakaar Medical Tech IPO Day 1 update: Check subscription, GMP, key dates

Aakaar Medical Technologies aims to raise ₹27 crore through its maiden public issue comprising a fresh issue of 3.75 million equity shares

IPO, Initial public offerings

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO will close for subscription on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of aesthetic medical company Aakaar Medical Technologies opens for subscription today, June 20, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹27 crore through its maiden public issue comprising a fresh issue of 3.75 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).
 
As of 10:45 AM on Friday, the SME offering received bids for 92,800 shares compared to 26,83,200 shares on offer, resulting in a subscription of only 3 per cent.
 

Here are the key details about Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO:

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO key days

The three-day subscription window will close on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Shares of Aakaar Medical will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, June 27, 2025.  

Also Read

share market, stock market

Aten Papers & Foam shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 6% discount

Eppeltone IPO gmp

Eppeltone Engineer IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

IPO

Influx Healthtech IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 16x, GMP at 47%

Eppeltone Engineers IPO

Last day! Eppeltone Engineers IPO ends today; 93x subscription, GMP at 48%

share market stock market trading

Monolithisch India lists at 62% premium on NSE SME, beats GMP estimates

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹68 to ₹72 per equity share, with a lot size of 1,600 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,15,200 to bid to a minimum one lot at the upper price band. High net-worth individuals can bid for a minimum of two lots for ₹2,30,400.

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Indorient Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. 

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO GMP

Ahead of the opening, the unlisted shares of Aakaar Medical Colleges were trading flat at ₹72, the upper price band, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company intends to use the net issue proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

About Aakaar Medical Technologies 

Incorporated in 2013, Aakaar Medical Technologies is a medical aesthetic company dealing in a wide range of aesthetics and specialised cosmetic products and devices. Its product range includes its own brands and imported brands from countries such as Korea, Spain, Italy, and Austria. The company supplies its products and devices primarily to dermatologists, plastics surgeons, and aesthetic physicians who then sell these products to their end consumers.  

Aakaar Medical Technologies financial snapshot

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Aakaar Medical Technologies reported revenue from operations of ₹61.58 crore, up 33.5 per cent from ₹46.11 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹6.02 crore, more than double from 2.87 crore in the FY24.

More From This Section

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Airtel, M&M, RIL lift Sensex 680 pts, Nifty tops 25,000; Nifty PSB, Realty up 2%

Endurance Technologies, Endurance

Endurance soars 7% on heavy volumes. What's driving its share price today?

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

PFC, REC shares rally up to 6% on RBI relief for project financiers

Nestle, Kitkat

Nestle India to consider bonus issue on June 26; stock advances 2%

HDB financial services, HDFC Group

HDB Financial Services sets IPO price band at ₹700-740; check key details

Topics : Stock Market SME IPOs IPOs NSE SME platform NSE Emerge Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon