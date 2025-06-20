Stock Alert: Mastek, Kaynes Tech, Kamat Hotels, Uno Minda, Natco Pharma

Securities in F&O ban:
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL), Biocon, Central Depository Services (CDSL), HUDCO, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank and Titagrah Rail Systems shares are banned from F&O trading on 20 June 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Mastek announced the launch of ADOPT.AI, a comprehensive suite of AI solutions and services aimed at accelerating AI innovation and driving enterprise-wide AI adoption.
Kaynes Technology Indias board approved raising funds via QIP with floor price of Rs 5,625.75 per share at discount of 1.67% from previous closing price.
Kamat Hotels (India) has entered into shareholders arrangement agreement to acquire control in Ilex Developers & Resorts.
Uno Mindas board approved the detailed project report (DPR) for setting up its new manufacturing facility of the casting division at Sambhaji Nagar, Aurangabad to carter the increasing demands of OEMs for casting parts in EV Vehicles.
Axiscades Technologies has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aldoria, a European leader in space surveillance and situational awareness (SSA), aimed at bolstering Indias ability to monitor, manage, and secure its space assets amidst growing global activity in orbit.
Natco Pharma informed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at its pharma division located in Kothur, Hyderabad, India, which was conducted from June 9th June 19th, 2025. The company has received 7 (Seven) observations in the Form-483.
Sudarshan Pharma Industries board approved the proposal for raising Rs 1,500 crore through various instruments via different modes.
United Spirits announced taking a majority controlling stake in NAO Spirits at an enterprise value of Rs 130 crore ($15.2 million), resulting in NAO Spirits becoming a subsidiary of the company.
