Enviro Infra share price increases 4% on securing two deals from BWSSB

Enviro Infra share price: Enviro Infra share price was buzzing in trade, with the stock rising as much as 3.51 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹285.95 per share on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Around 11:00 AM, Enviro Infra share price was trading 0.89 per cent higher at ₹278.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.64 per cent lower at 81,654.87 levels.

Why did Enviro Infra share price rise in trade today?

Enviro Infra share price rose after the company announced that it has secured two projects worth ₹221.2 crore from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The contracts include the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a 20 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) with a tertiary treatment facility and an ultrafiltration system for 10 MLD, along with operations and maintenance for a period of ten years. Additionally, the company will undertake the EPC of another 15 MLD STP with a similar tertiary treatment setup and an ultrafiltration system for 7.5 MLD, also including ten years of operations and maintenance. Sanjay Jain, chairman, Enviro Infra Engineers, said, “We are proud to have secured these prestigious projects from BWSSB, which not only reinforce our technical capabilities in delivering complex wastewater and tertiary treatment infrastructure but also reflect the trust that BWSSB has placed in us. Our focus remains on delivering high-quality, sustainable, and timely solutions that contribute to the nation’s water management and sanitation goals. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of engineering and execution.”

Enviro Infra IPO listing Enviro Infra Engineers made its stock market debut on November 29, 2024, with listings on both the BSE and NSE. On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹218, marking a 47.3 per cent premium over its issue price. On the NSE, it debuted at ₹220, reflecting a strong 48.65 per cent premium. About Enviro Infra Enviro Infra Engineers is among the leading environmental engineering companies specialising in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment facilities for government clients. With a strong presence in building Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs), Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), and water supply schemes (WSSPs), the company delivers end-to-end infrastructure solutions. It is also actively involved in river rejuvenation projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), including notable initiatives like the Namami Gange Programme.