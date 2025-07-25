The company’s new business premium of the insurance firm rose to ₹7,270 crore during the period under review, compared to ₹7,033 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Its renewal premium has increased 24 per cent to ₹10,550 crore as against ₹8,540 crore in the corresponding period ended on June 30, 2024.

Asset Under Management (AUM) grew 15 per cent from ₹4,14,770 crore as on June 30, 2024, to ₹4,75,810 crore as on June 30, 2025, with a debt-equity mix of 60:40, it said.

SBI Life Q1 results analysis: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial Services has maintained a ‘Buy’ on SBI Life with an unchanged target of ₹2,100 per share, given the favourable risk reward. SBI Life’s Q1FY26 performance was impressive, with a healthy Value of New Business (VNB) margin of 27.4 per cent, up by 60 basis points (bps) year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as against the estimate of 27.5 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively, according to the brokerage.