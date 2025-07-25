Should you buy, sell or hold SRF shares post Q1 results? Find out here

The board of directors also approved an interim dividend amounting to ₹4 per share.

SRF chairman and managing director Ashish Bharat Ram said the company had a good start to the year despite a weak summer and global uncertainties. “We remain cautiously optimistic for the rest of the year,” he said, highlighting robust capex plans that include two fresh investments including ₹250 crore for a new agrochemical intermediate facility at Dahej and ₹490 crore for a state-of-the-art BOPP film plant in Indore.