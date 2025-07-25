M&B Engineering IPO to open on July 30; fixes price band at ₹366-385

M&B Engineering IPO price band: Gujarat-based Gujarat-based M&B Engineering , a pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) and self-supported steel roofing solutions provider, has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹366 to ₹385.

M&B Engineering IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7.1 million equity shares amounting to ₹275 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.7 million equity shares amounting to ₹375 crore. The mainline offering is scheduled to open for subscription on Wednesday, July 30, and will close on Friday, August 1. The allocation to anchor investors will take place on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Here are the key details of M&B Engineering IPO: According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company has reserved 75 per cent of the issue size for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 10 per cent for retail investors. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, August 4, 2025. Shares of M&B Engineering will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, August 6. The company has fixed the lot size of 38 shares and multiples thereof.

According to the DRHP, the company plans to use ₹130.5 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for purchasing equipment and machinery, ₹5.2 crore for IT software upgradation, and ₹58.7 crore for repayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. ALSO READ | NSDL sets IPO price band at ₹760-800, opens July 30: Check key details MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar for the issue. Equirus Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers. About M&B Engineering M&B Engineering is one of India’s leading Pre-Engineered Buildings players. The company has an installed capacity of 103,800 MTPA related to PEB structures and 1,800,000 square metres per annum for Self-Supported Roofing solutions as on March 31, 2025, according to a CRISIL report.