Home / Markets / News / M&B Engineering IPO to open on July 30; fixes price band at ₹366-385

M&B Engineering IPO to open on July 30; fixes price band at ₹366-385

M&B Engineering IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7.1 million equity shares and an OFS of 9.7 million equity shares

initial public offerings, IPO
initial public offerings, IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
M&B Engineering IPO price band: Gujarat-based M&B Engineering, a pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) and self-supported steel roofing solutions provider, has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹366 to ₹385. 
 
M&B Engineering IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7.1 million equity shares amounting to ₹275 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.7 million equity shares amounting to ₹375 crore. The mainline offering is scheduled to open for subscription on Wednesday, July 30, and will close on Friday, August 1. The allocation to anchor investors will take place on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. 

Here are the key details of M&B Engineering IPO:

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company has reserved 75 per cent of the issue size for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 10 per cent for retail investors. 
 
The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, August 4, 2025. Shares of M&B Engineering will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, August 6.
 
The company has fixed the lot size of 38 shares and multiples thereof. 
 
According to the DRHP, the company plans to use ₹130.5 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for purchasing equipment and machinery, ₹5.2 crore for IT software upgradation, and ₹58.7 crore for repayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 
 
MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar for the issue. Equirus Capital and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers.  ALSO READ | NSDL sets IPO price band at ₹760-800, opens July 30: Check key details

About M&B Engineering 

M&B Engineering is one of India’s leading Pre-Engineered Buildings players. The company has an installed capacity of 103,800 MTPA related to PEB structures and 1,800,000 square metres per annum for Self-Supported Roofing solutions as on March 31, 2025, according to a CRISIL report. 
 
M&B offers comprehensive turn-key solutions which include project design, engineering, manufacturing and erection to its customers according to their requirements across industrial and infrastructure segments. It caters to various sectors, including general engineering and manufacturing, food and beverages, warehousing and logistics, power, textiles, and railways. The company has executed more than 9,500 projects until the end of fiscal 2025 under its Phenix and Proflex Divisions.

M&B Engineering financial snapshot

In the fiscal 2024-25 (FY25), M&B reported a revenue from operations of ₹988.5 crore, up 24.3 per cent from ₹795 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's net profit increased 68.8 per cent to ₹77 crore in FY25 from ₹45.6 crore in FY24. It reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹126.37 crore, up 58.7 per cent from ₹79.6 crore in the previous fiscal. Ebitda margins expanded from 10.01 per cent to 12.78 per cent in the same period. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 500pts; SMIDs slip; Bajaj Fin down 5.5%; IEX up 13%

Trident up 6% on Q1 results, India-UK FTA; what should investors do?

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock up 87% from April; what's behind the rally?

G R Infraprojects up 3% on emerging lowest bidder for construction project

IEX shares spike 13% on posting healthy Q1 nos; PAT up 25%, revenue 15%

Topics :IPOsMarketsBSENSEIPO market

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story