Equities slip on muted year-end participation and lack of fresh triggers

HDFC Bank, which declined 0.5 per cent, was the biggest contributor to the Sensex decline, followed by ICICI Bank, which fell 0.7 per cent.

"Going ahead, for Nifty, the zone of 25,950–25,900 will act as crucial support. Any sustained move below the 25,900 level could lead to the index extending its weakness further down towards the 25,800 level, followed by 25,600. On the upside, the zone of 26,200–26,250 will act as a strong resistance for the index," said Sudeep Shah, head – technical and derivatives research, SBI Securities.