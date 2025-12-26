RVNL, IRFC, IRCTC: Railway stocks rally up to 10% in trade; here's why

Railway-related companies’ shares witnessed a sharp rally on Friday, gaining as much as 10 per cent after the Indian Railways implemented a revised passenger fare structure. This marks the second fare hike in the 2025–26 financial year, following a previous upward revision in July.

The revision applies to premium and express services, including Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Vande Bharat, Tejas, and Amrit Bharat, as well as Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail. However, certain services like AC MEMU and DEMU trains remain exempt where applicable.

The Ministry of Railways has introduced a marginal, graded increase to rationalise fares. Under the new structure, ordinary non-AC class fares have increased by one paise per kilometre. For Mail and Express trains—covering both AC and non-AC categories—the hike is set at two paise per kilometre.

Relief for daily commuters

In a move to protect frequent travellers, the ministry has kept fares unchanged for suburban services. There is also no increase in the cost of monthly or seasonal tickets for both suburban and non-suburban routes, ensuring that the hike does not impact the daily commute of millions.

Revenue boost and operational sustainability

The fare rationalisation is expected to bolster the national transporter's finances significantly. Estimates suggest the hike will generate approximately ₹600 crore in additional revenue for the remainder of the current financial year. On an annual basis, this could translate into a revenue boost of nearly ₹2,400 crore, assuming current passenger volumes.