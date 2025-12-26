Rico Auto surges 13%, stock nears record high on heavy volumes

Rico Auto Industries share price today?

Shares of Rico Auto Industries hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹141.65, soaring 13 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock price of the auto components & equipment company surpassed its previous high of ₹130.55 touched on December 18, 2025. It had hit a record high of ₹157 on April 3, 2024.

The market price of Rico Auto has zoomed 186 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹49.50 touched on April 7, 2025.

At 02:04 PM; Rico Auto traded 9 per cent higher at ₹136.50, as against 0.40 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter nearly doubled. A combined 34.84 million equity shares of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Why did Rico Auto share price outperformed the market? Rico Auto is a manufacturer and supplier of world-class high precision and fully machined components & assemblies - both aluminum and ferrous - to leading OEMs across the Globe for Electric Vehicles, Electrified Vehicles and ICE Engine. On the domestic front, demand remained healthy across the key automotive segments. The company’s long-standing OEM partnership and focused education helped the company to capture momentum in the market. Inflation saw a notable relief following GST rationalization. Retail inflation softened and the GST rate reduction from 28 per cent to 18 per cent in September 2025 contributed to improved affordability in the automobile, supporting the overall industry demand.

The most major OEMs including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota and Honda have announced a huge investment in India, keeping the overall growth of the automotive market in the country. So, the management said the company has these positive sentiments. The Indian automotive industry is projected to reach a market size of $300 billion by 2026, driven by growing domestic demand, export opportunities, and a supportive policy environment. India has emerged as the world's one of the largest manufacturers of electric two-wheelers and three wheelers, reinforcing its position as a key player in the global automotive landscape.

Government initiatives, notably the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and the FAME India programme, have played a pivotal role in promoting local manufacturing and attracting foreign direct investment. The PLI scheme for the automotive and auto components sector received an allocation of ₹2,818.9 crore ($325.6 million) for FY 2025-26, and its tenure was extended by one year, now applicable until March 31, 2028. The Industry continues to benefit from steady domestic demand, underpinned by sustained government capital expenditure and infrastructure investments. India's position as a global sourcing hub has also supported robust export growth, particularly to markets in Africa and neighbouring countries. Export demand is expected to remain strong, with 'Made in India' vehicles gaining increasing traction in global markets, Rico Auto said in its FY25 annual report.