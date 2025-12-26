DP World eyes deeper integration of India business via multimodal offerings

Multinational logistics firm DP World is aiming for deeper integration of its India business with higher-value supply chain solutions through multimodal offerings as it is “bullish” on India’s trade growth.

“Over the next few years, we see our India business evolving towards deeper integration and higher-value supply chain solutions. The focus will be on delivering greater predictability, resilience and simplicity for customers as India’s role in global trade continues to grow,” Hemant Kumar Ruia, country manager, India Subcontinent, DP World, told Business Standard.

Why is India a key market for DP World?

India has emerged as a key market within DP World’s global portfolio, driven by its expanding manufacturing base, growing domestic consumption and strategic location along major global trade corridors. According to Ruia, India allows DP World to deploy its integrated, asset-led model at scale and demonstrate end-to-end logistics capabilities, from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

The Dubai-headquartered group has already invested around $3 billion in India and has committed an additional $5 billion for future expansion. DP World owns and operates its infrastructure in India, enabling tighter control over operations, predictability of service and integrated customer offerings. How extensive is DP World’s infrastructure footprint in India? The company currently owns and operates terminals at five ports in India, with a sixth terminal under construction. Its container handling capacity stands at around 6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), which is set to rise with the upcoming Tuna Tekra terminal in Gujarat. The new facility, with a capacity of 2.19 million TEUs, is expected to be completed by 2027.

Beyond ports, DP World operates a rail business with more than 90 rigs on the Indian Railways network, owns around 16,000 containers, and has developed warehousing space of over 5 million square feet across the country. Its portfolio also includes cold chain facilities, freight forwarding, express small-parcel logistics and container freight stations outside ports. DP World is also the largest free trade zone (FTZ) operator in India, with three facilities spread across the country. What makes DP World’s integrated model distinct? “We are present in every segment of the logistics sector of the country and uniquely placed to serve the customer from an end-to-end perspective,” Ruia said. “Because of all our capabilities, our ability to serve a customer from a single-partner perspective is unique.”

The company’s integrated approach, Ruia added, offers customers simplicity and predictability at a time when supply chain resilience has become critical. Since DP World operates through its own assets, customers benefit from track-and-trace capabilities and greater reliability, factors that have grown in importance amid global disruptions. How much does India contribute to DP World’s global business? Ruia said India already makes a meaningful contribution to DP World’s overall business. While certain sectors have been impacted by US tariff actions, he said India’s GDP growth and the ability of exporters to divert shipments to alternative markets have helped maintain momentum.

India’s contribution to DP World’s global portfolio is expected to rise further, aided by expanding manufacturing activity and a structural shift in global supply chains. As companies diversify sourcing and production, India is increasingly being positioned as a key manufacturing and export hub. “We are in a unique position to help Indian manufacturers reach global markets. Our share in the Indian market will grow, and consequently, our share in the global DP World portfolio will also grow,” Ruia said. What investments are planned under the multimodal strategy? While the company did not disclose specific revenue contribution numbers, Ruia said India’s growth trajectory is aligned with the scale of investments being made, and the group is looking at faster growth from the country given its long-term potential.

Despite global trade tensions, Ruia said the company has seen growth from both export and import (EXIM) perspectives, supported by the government’s push for domestic manufacturing and the ability of Indian companies to tap new markets. Looking ahead, a significant portion of DP World’s committed $5 billion investment will be directed towards strengthening multimodal infrastructure across ocean, rail and road. The company has already invested nearly ₹1,800 crore in rail and about ₹1,700 crore in free trade zones, while the Tuna Tekra terminal alone will see close to $50 million in investment. DP World has also signed multiple memorandums of understanding at India Maritime Week 2025, spanning MagRail, shipbuilding, and ship repair facilities.

How is policy support shaping DP World’s India plans? On policy support, Ruia said government initiatives such as Sagarmala, PM GatiShakti, Bharatmala and the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) have materially improved logistics efficiency. India’s logistics cost, which was once estimated at around 14 per cent of GDP, has fallen to about 7.97 per cent, according to government data. “These initiatives are putting in more infrastructure, helping businesses grow, and enabling companies like us to make Indian manufacturers more competitive, both in terms of logistics cost and access to global markets,” he said. What lies ahead for DP World in India?