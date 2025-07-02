Home / Markets / News / Equity capital market fees rise even as mobilisation dips in H12025

Equity capital market fees rise even as mobilisation dips in H12025

This rise came despite a 16 per cent drop in funds raised, with domestic ECM totalling $25.7 billion compared to a record $30.8 billion in H1 2024

equity capital market, fees, gdp
premium
This rise came despite a 16 per cent drop in funds raised, with domestic ECM totalling $25.7 billion compared to a record $30.8 billion in H1 2024.
Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:47 PM IST
Investment bankers earned an estimated $273 million in fees from equity capital market (ECM) activities in the first half of 2025, a 3.4 per cent increase from $264 million in the same period last year, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
 
This rise came despite a 16 per cent drop in funds raised, with domestic ECM totalling $25.7 billion compared to a record $30.8 billion in H1 2024.
 
The number of ECM deals also fell 31 per cent, from 286 to 196.
 
Initial public offerings (IPOs) surged 21 per cent to $5.9 billion, the highest first-half total ever, driven by two $1-billion IPOs from HDB Financial Services and Hexaware.
 
However, the number of IPOs dropped 30 per cent to 110.
 
Follow-on offerings, including block deals, qualified institutional placements, and rights issues, totalled $18.4 billion, down 29 per cent from last year’s record $26 billion.
 
Notable follow-on deals included MakeMyTrip’s $1.66 billion raise on Nasdaq and $1.51 billion block deals each by British American Tobacco in ITC and Singtel in Bharti Airtel.
 
Industry experts hailed the first half as a strong period for investment banking, predicting hefty bonuses for dealmakers. With a robust deal pipeline, the outlook for the second half remains optimistic, they said. 
   
 

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

