Eris Lifesciences shares drop 5% after profit slides in Q3 results; details

Eris Lifesciences share price slipped 5.35 per cent at Rs 1,181.20 a piece on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade after the company’s net profit dropped in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

The company’s net profit came in at Rs 87 crore, down 14.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), compared to Rs 101 crore in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, the revenue from operations surged 35 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 635 crore, compared to Rs 471 crore in Q3FY24. For the first nine months of FY25 (9MFY25), revenue stood at Rs 1,911 crore, a 35 per cent Y-o-Y growth over Rs 1,418 crore in 9MFY24.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) witnessed a robust increase, reaching Rs 230 crore in Q3FY25, reflecting a 31 per cent growth from Rs 174 crore in Q3FY24. On a 9M basis, Ebitda grew 36 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 695 crore, up from Rs 524 crore in 9MFY24.

Ebitda Margin dropped to 36.2 per cent in Q3FY25, compared to 37.0 per cent in Q3FY24, while for 9M FY25, the margin came in at 36.4 per cent, slightly lower than 36.9 per cent in 9MFY24.

On the equities front, Eris Lifesciences share price has risen 6.6 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 34.3 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 3.4 per cent in the last six months, while rising 8.4 per cent in the last one year.

Eris Lifesciences has a total market capitalisation of Rs 16,281.74 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 146.07 and at an earning per share of Rs 8.54, according to BSE.

At 1:28 PM, the stock price of the company was down 4.16 per cent at Rs 1196.05 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 1.27 per cent to 78,168.23 level.