Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Mobikwik shares slip 5% after company posts net loss against profit YoY

Mobikwik shares slip 5% after company posts net loss against profit YoY

The company reported a consolidated net loss to Rs 55.28 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 5.27 crore a year ago

MobiKwik
MobiKwik(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 1:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mobikwik shares slumped 3.2 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intraday low at Rs 385.65 per share on BSE. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company posted its Q3 results.
 
Around 1:11 PM, Mobikwik share price was down 1.49 per cent at Rs 400.2 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1.17 per cent at 78,091.81. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 3,109.01 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 698.3 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 366.85 per share. 
 
The company released its Q3 results on Tuesday during market hours. The company reported a consolidated net loss to Rs 55.28 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 5.27 crore a year ago. Mobikwik's revenue for the quarter under review rose 17.7 per cent at Rs 269.47 crore as compared to Rs 228.93 crore a year ago.  
 
In the previous quarter (Q2), the fintech firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3.59 crore in the July-September quarter of the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25). The Gurugram-based company’s total income rose 42 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 293.66 crore in Q2FY25 from Rs 206.83 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
Shares of One Mobikwik Systems made a stellar debut on bourses on December 18, 2024, with a 58.51 per cent premium over the IPO allotment price of Rs 279 on BSE at Rs 442.25 apiece.  

Also Read

Bajaj Housing, Waaree Energies, Mobikwik among 18 IPOs trading at new lows

MobiKwik posts Rs 3.59 crore loss in Q2FY25, total income grows 42%

Mobikwik share price soars 14% as firm narrows net loss to Rs 3.6 cr in Q2

Stocks to Watch, Jan 7, 2025: Coal India, Mobikwik, Nuvoco Vistas, Airtel

Mobikwik Q2 results: Should you buy stock ahead of nos? What analysts say

 
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Mobikwik shares were listed at Rs 440, reflecting a premium of 57.7 per cent per share against the issue price. Currently, the stock trading at Rs 572.85 per share has gained over 120 per cent from its issue price.  
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Mid, smallcaps rally, Supreme Ind, Godrej Properties up 4%; Sensex gains 1000 pts

Here's why L&T share gained 4% in trade on February 4; check reasons here

This recently listed rail-related IPO surges 18%; up 119% from issue price

Garden Reach shares gain 5% on posting Q3 results, PAT up 11%, rev up

Emami share price drops 5% as ex-dividend date kicks in; details here

Topics :MobiKwikQ3 resultsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50 earningNifty50

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story