SAP Labs opens second campus in Bengaluru with €194 mn investment

SAP Labs has invested about €194 million to start its second campus in Bengaluru, as the research and development (R&D) division of the German software company doubles down on its presence in India at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the technology landscape.

The second campus, located on the outskirts, complements the existing one in the city’s technology hub and has a capacity of 15,000 people, Sindhu Gangadharan, managing director of SAP Labs India, said while inaugurating the new office space.

SAP Labs already has about 14,000 employees in Bengaluru, and the latest addition will raise the headcount to around 29,000. Besides this, the company has offices in Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.

SAP Labs India is SAP’s largest R&D location outside its headquarters in Walldorf, Germany. It is driving innovation in key AI use cases and solutions across the entire product portfolio — from S/4 HANA to HXM and the latest sustainability suite. ALSO READ: Spotify hikes premium subscription prices in India: Check new pricing AI will be central to SAP’s product strategy as the company seeks to enhance both client efficiency and the productivity of its own developers. “Every developer will be an AI developer, and they need the talent to understand deep domain expertise,” Gangadharan added. Thomas Saueressig, board member of SAP SE, said that 75 per cent of SAP engineers have undergone dedicated AI training, while 90 per cent use some AI tools to improve productivity.