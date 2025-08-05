Ashiana Housing to invest ₹425 crore in FY26 for senior living projects

Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd plans to invest Rs 425 crore this fiscal year on development of senior living homes.
In a regulatory filing, the company said it is "contemplating a total outlay of Rs 425 crore towards senior living during FY2025-26".
The investments would be on payout to landowners, construction and execution costs and other project related expenses.
Commenting on the growth strategy, Ankur Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Ashiana Housing, said, "Senior living is more than a business segment for us, it is a long-term commitment rooted in demographic need and social relevance." "The increased investment and our entry into Mumbai, Bangalore and other cities reflect our conviction in the segment and our ability to deliver integrated housing solutions with ongoing support and community engagement," he added.
In the 2024-25 fiscal year, Ashiana Housing had invested Rs 213 crore towards senior living.
Gupta said the company had sold Rs 382 crore worth of senior living homes in 2024-25 and are targeting around Rs 450 crore this year.
"We are looking for land parcels for development of senior living homes. But, land prices have gone up sharply in the last few years," he added.
Ashiana Housing currently has nine ongoing projects, three in Bhiwadi (NCR), three in Chennai, and one each in Jaipur, Pune, and Lavasa (Pune). It is now planning to expand its footprint into Bengaluru and Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
