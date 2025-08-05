Jio Financial to become top financial firm by embracing tech: Kamath

Jio Financial Services (JFS) is uniquely positioned to emerge as a leading financial services enterprise by leveraging technology, said K V Kamath, chairman of JFS, in the company’s FY25 annual report while addressing shareholders.

He added that in FY26, JFS would capitalise on the strong foundations laid in FY25 to deliver intuitive and innovative products and services to Indians at scale.

“By embracing technology, JFS is uniquely positioned to become a premier financial services enterprise, catering to the evolving aspirations of our customers. FY25 was a transformative year for your company, characterised by significant investments in our core: people, processes, products and technology,” Kamath said.

He highlighted that FY25 was also a year of transformation for the broader financial services sector, as digital platforms — driven by technological innovation — now bridge the gap between service providers and consumers, both rural and urban, at a fraction of the cost. “For India, this technology can be a game-changer, driving greater financial access with tailored solutions on intuitive digital platforms that are easy to navigate,” Kamath said, adding that by leveraging Agentic AI, the company can break down traditional barriers, making financial services more accessible and affordable to a wider population. ALSO READ: Jio Financial shares gain as board approves ₹15,825 crore fund raise “At JFS, we are committed to leveraging new technology as a force for good by simplifying financial services and expanding access,” he said.

In FY25, Jio Financial Services recorded a total income of ₹2,079 crore, including ₹349 crore from core business operations. The company’s profit after tax stood at ₹1,613 crore. “By combining the reliability of a financial services firm with the agility of a technology company, we are building JFSL as an institution that will serve India for decades to come by empowering the growth and prosperity of its people,” said Hitesh Sethia, managing director and chief executive officer, JFS. The JioFinance app — a unified digital storefront designed to appeal to users across generations — saw significant traction, with over 4 million downloads as of March 31, 2025.