Home / Markets / News / Ex-date alert! HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, 5 others to remain in spotlight today

Ex-date alert! HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, 5 others to remain in spotlight today

Dividend stocks, stock splits: Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-date tomorrow

dividend stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, PlatinumOne Business Services, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Rolex Rings, Sunrakshakk Industries India, and A B Infrabuild are likely to remain in focus during Thursday’s (October 16) trading session as they will trade ex-date on Friday, October 17, 2025, following the announcement of various corporate actions, including dividend payments and stock splits.
 
According to BSE data, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, and PlatinumOne Business Services will trade ex-dividend, while Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Rolex Rings, Sunrakshakk Industries India, and A B Infrabuild will trade ex-split. Investors looking to benefit from these corporate actions are required to own the shares on or before the ex-date. Those holding shares by the ex-date are considered eligible for the declared dividend or stock split benefits. The final list of eligible shareholders is determined based on the record date set by each company.

List of Stocks trading ex-dividend

HCL Technologies: The IT major’s shares will trade ex-dividend on October 17, following the declaration of an interim dividend of ₹12 per share. The company has fixed October 17, 2025, as the record date to identify eligible shareholders.
 
Anand Rathi Wealth: The company will trade ex-dividend on October 17. It has announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, with the record date set for October 17, 2025.
 
PlatinumOne Business Services: The stock will trade ex-dividend on October 17, after announcing an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed for October 18, 2025. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Anand Rathi Wealth Oct 17, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Oct 17, 2025
HCL Technologies Oct 17, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹12 Oct 17, 2025
PlatinumOne Business Services Oct 17, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Oct 18, 2025
Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Oct 17, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/- Oct 18, 2025
Rolex Rings Oct 17, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- Oct 17, 2025
Sunrakshakk Industries India Oct 17, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/- Oct 17, 2025
A B Infrabuild Oct 17, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- Oct 17, 2025
  (Source: BSE)

List of Stocks trading ex-split

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems: Shares will trade ex-split on October 17 following the company’s decision to subdivide one equity share of face value ₹10 into five equity shares of ₹2 each. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is October 18, 2025.
 
Rolex Rings: The company’s shares will trade ex-split on October 17, after approving a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, i.e., one share of ₹10 face value split into ten shares of ₹1 each. The record date has been set for October 17, 2025.
 
Sunrakshakk Industries India: Shares will trade ex-split on October 17 as the company subdivides one equity share of ₹10 each into five shares of ₹2 each. The record date for the split is October 17, 2025.
 
A B Infrabuild: The stock will trade ex-split on October 17 following a subdivision of one share of ₹10 face value into ten shares of ₹1 each. The company has fixed October 17, 2025, as the record date.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty tops 25,400; Axis Bank rises 3%; KEI crashes 8%, HDFC Life 4%

Motilal Oswal, Nuvama raise target on HDFC AMC post Q2; all details here

Nomura keeps Nifty target at 26,140, backs Swiggy, Titan, Alkem as top bets

Can KEI keep its spark after another power-packed quarter? Analysts answer

Nuvama retains Buy on Hyundai India; expects steady growth with EV, hybrids

Topics :Stock SplitBuzzing stocksStocks in focusdividendshare marketHCL TechnologiesAnand Rathi

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story