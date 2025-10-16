Ex-date alert! HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, 5 others to remain in spotlight today

Shares of HCL Technologies Anand Rathi Wealth , PlatinumOne Business Services, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Rolex Rings, Sunrakshakk Industries India, and A B Infrabuild are likely to remain in focus during Thursday’s (October 16) trading session as they will trade ex-date on Friday, October 17, 2025, following the announcement of various corporate actions, including dividend payments and stock splits.

According to BSE data, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, and PlatinumOne Business Services will trade ex-dividend, while Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Rolex Rings, Sunrakshakk Industries India, and A B Infrabuild will trade ex-split. Investors looking to benefit from these corporate actions are required to own the shares on or before the ex-date. Those holding shares by the ex-date are considered eligible for the declared dividend or stock split benefits. The final list of eligible shareholders is determined based on the record date set by each company.

List of Stocks trading ex-dividend HCL Technologies: The IT major’s shares will trade ex-dividend on October 17, following the declaration of an interim dividend of ₹12 per share. The company has fixed October 17, 2025, as the record date to identify eligible shareholders. Anand Rathi Wealth: The company will trade ex-dividend on October 17. It has announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, with the record date set for October 17, 2025. PlatinumOne Business Services: The stock will trade ex-dividend on October 17, after announcing an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed for October 18, 2025. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Anand Rathi Wealth Oct 17, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Oct 17, 2025 HCL Technologies Oct 17, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹12 Oct 17, 2025 PlatinumOne Business Services Oct 17, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Oct 18, 2025 Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems Oct 17, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/- Oct 18, 2025 Rolex Rings Oct 17, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- Oct 17, 2025 Sunrakshakk Industries India Oct 17, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹2/- Oct 17, 2025 A B Infrabuild Oct 17, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/- Oct 17, 2025 (Source: BSE) The stock will trade ex-dividend on October 17, after announcing an interim dividend of ₹2 per share. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed for October 18, 2025.

List of Stocks trading ex-split Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems: Shares will trade ex-split on October 17 following the company’s decision to subdivide one equity share of face value ₹10 into five equity shares of ₹2 each. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is October 18, 2025. Rolex Rings: The company’s shares will trade ex-split on October 17, after approving a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, i.e., one share of ₹10 face value split into ten shares of ₹1 each. The record date has been set for October 17, 2025. Sunrakshakk Industries India: Shares will trade ex-split on October 17 as the company subdivides one equity share of ₹10 each into five shares of ₹2 each. The record date for the split is October 17, 2025.