Excelsoft Technologies listing, Excelsoft Technologies share price: The global vertical SaaS company Excelsoft Technologies made a solid debut on Dalal Street amid a positive market sentiment. The company's shares listed at ₹135 per share on the NSE, opening with a 12.5 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹120.

Soon after listing, the stock touched a high of ₹142.59, up 5.6 per cent from the listing price.

On the BSE as well, Excelsoft Technologies shares opened at ₹135, a premium of 12.5 per cent. Post-listing, the stock rose around 3.2 per cent from the listing price to ₹139.3.

The listing price of Excelsoft Technologies was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Excelsoft Technologies were trading at ₹124, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4 or 3.34 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscription rate According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the Excelsoft Technologies IPO received a solid response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 43.19 times. Investors placed bids for 1.32 billion equity shares against the 30.7 million shares available. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 101.69 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed around 47.55 per cent, while the retail investors' portion received 15.62 times more bids than the shares on offer.