Home / Markets / News / Excelsoft Tech makes positive D-St debut; lists at 12% premium on bourses

Excelsoft Tech makes positive D-St debut; lists at 12% premium on bourses

Excelsoft Technologies shares listed at ₹135 per share on the NSE, opening with a 12.5 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹120

Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing
Excelsoft Technologies IPO listing
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Excelsoft Technologies listing, Excelsoft Technologies share price: The global vertical SaaS company Excelsoft Technologies made a solid debut on Dalal Street amid a positive market sentiment. The company's shares listed at ₹135 per share on the NSE, opening with a 12.5 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹120. 
 
Soon after listing, the stock touched a high of ₹142.59, up 5.6 per cent from the listing price. 
 
On the BSE as well, Excelsoft Technologies shares opened at ₹135, a premium of 12.5 per cent. Post-listing, the stock rose around 3.2 per cent from the listing price to ₹139.3.
 
The listing price of Excelsoft Technologies was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Excelsoft Technologies were trading at ₹124, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4 or 3.34 per cent against the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.   Check Sudeep Pharma IPO Allotment Status Today, GMP, Listing date

Excelsoft Technologies IPO subscription rate

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, the Excelsoft Technologies IPO received a solid response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 43.19 times. Investors placed bids for 1.32 billion equity shares against the 30.7 million shares available. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 101.69 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was subscribed around 47.55 per cent, while the retail investors’ portion received 15.62 times more bids than the shares on offer.

Excelsoft Technologies IPO details

Excelsoft Technologies successfully raised ₹500 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised a fresh issue of 15 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.7 million equity shares. The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹114 to ₹120 per share, with a minimum application lot of 125 shares. The issue was open for subscription from November 19 to November 21.  The allotment of shares was finalised on Wednesday, November 24.
 
According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹71.9 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds to purchase land and construct a new facility at its Mysore property, and ₹39.5 crore for upgrading the existing Mysore unit, including external electrical systems. Additionally, the company will allocate ₹54.6 crore to enhance its IT infrastructure. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCC gains 4% on ₹2,063 cr Gauhati Medical College expansion order

New Tata Sierra seen powering PV push, but brokerages split on stock

Nuvama starts coverage on Premier Energies with 'Buy', sees J-curve growth

Value fashion outperforms as analysts highlight V-Mart as top retail pick

Bharti Airtel shares slip 3% amid large trades; check all details here

Topics :Share Market TodayStock Market TodayMarketsstock market listingIPOsIPO market

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story