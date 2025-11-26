NCC shares gained 4.2 per cent on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹180.65 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam.

Under the contract, NCC is expected to expand and modernise Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, situated in Guwahati, Assam. The construction will be done in 42 Months, inclusing six months for demolition, planning, designing and engineering and 36 months for execution. The contract is valued at ₹2,062.71 crore.

“We are pleased to inform that, the company has received a Letter of Acceptance dated November 21, 2025, from Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam for expansion and modernisation of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati, Assam State,” the filing read.

Upon completion, the company will be responsible for the comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) of civil structures and services for a period of five years.

That apart, in Q2, NCC reported a net profit of ₹154.74 crore, as compared to ₹160.75 crore a year ago. The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹4,543 crore, as against ₹5,195.94 crore a year ago.