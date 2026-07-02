Exide Industries rallies 7% on huge volumes, nears 52-week high; here's why

Shares of Exide Industries rallied 7 per cent to ₹415.85 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume owing to a positive business outlook. The stock was trading close to its 52-week high of ₹430.85 hit on September 10, 2025. It bounced back 45 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹286.35 touched on March 30, 2026.

Exide Industries overview, outlook

Exide Industries is a part of the duopolistic organised Indian lead acid battery market with presence across automotive & industrial applications. Its portfolio spans conventional flooded batteries as well as advanced Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) batteries, catering to a wide spectrum of applications. It also has dual presence in Li-On battery space through assembly operations (1.5 GWh, Nexcharge) & Li-On Cell manufacturing venture (12 GWh, Exide Energy Sols).

More than 90 per cent of the business is currently growing at double-digit rates, with strength visible across automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), replacement demand, solar, home UPS, railways, industrial UPS, and motive power applications. Even before lithium-ion contributes meaningfully, the management believes the legacy business can sustain high single-digit to low double-digit growth, supporting steady cash generation and earnings growth.