Goodyear, CEAT, other tyre stocks rally 7% on softer crude; check top picks

Tyre stocks: Shares of tyre companies were trading higher today as crude oil prices extended their recent decline. On Thursday, oil prices fell to their lowest levels in more than four months after Qatar said Iran and the US had made "positive progress" ​in indirect talks, focused on the ​Strait of Hormuz.

Negotiators for the US and Iran spent two days in Doha discussing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and unfreezing Iran's funds. Tanker traffic through the strait has started to recover, with US Vice President JD Vance saying oil flows through the waterway had returned to pre-war levels, without citing figures.

This comes at a time when Brent crude fell 1.02 per cent to $70.84 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 1.21 per cent to $67.75.Notably, around 70 per cent of tyre production costs come from crude-linked raw materials like synthetic rubber and carbon black, which makes the industry highly sensitive to oil prices.