Explained: Why Bharat Dynamics shares jumped 6% today, 131% from March low

Bharat Dynamics share price today

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) share price hit a new high of ₹2,096.60, soaring 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday's intraday trade, as the stock of the state-owned company got added to the futures and options (F&O) segment effective today i.e. May 30, 2025.

In the past four weeks, the stock price of the aerospace and defence company has rallied 41 per cent. Further, the stock has zoomed 131 per cent from its three-month low of ₹908.90 touched on March 31, 2025.

At 11:26 AM, BDL was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹2,073.20 as compared to 0.24 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. Around 6.4 million equity shares have cumulatively changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Bharat Dynamics included in F&O segment

ALSO READ: Improved execution likely to drive growth gains for Bharat Dynamics According to a circular issued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), dated May 29, 2025, a total of nine new stocks, including BDL, have been added to the F&O segment by the NSE from May 30, 2025. Other companies include Blue Star, Fortis Healthcare, Kaynes Technology India, Mankind Pharma, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Piramal Pharma, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, and UNO Minda.

Govt readies ₹2,000-3,000 crore order to buy Invar missiles from BDL

According to media reports, the government has readied ₹2,000 crore-₹3,000 crore order to buy Invar missiles from BDL.

BDL, however, clarified that there is no requirement of any negotiation. BDL's contracts, being a PSU under the Ministry of Defence, are confidential and classified in nature. Divulging information on the same may be detrimental to national security.

Also Read

India's defence production touched a record ₹1.46 trillion in FY25

India's annual defence production reached an all-time high of ₹1.46 trillion in 2024-25 (FY25), marking an almost 15 per cent jump from the previous record of ₹1.27 trillion in FY24, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

He said that defence exports also hit a record high in the previous financial year, crossing ₹24,000 crore, an increase of nearly 14 per cent from ₹21,083 crore in FY24. The ministry noted that Indian defence products now reach nearly 100 countries. Additionally, for the first time, the private sector will be allowed to participate in a major defence platform under the newly approved Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) execution model.

Company outlook

Going ahead, BDL’s order backlog of ~Rs 27,000 crore (6.8x FY25 revenue) with robust pipeline, provides healthy revenue visibility over the medium to long term. However, steady execution with margin improvement will be the key things to watch out for in coming quarters, according to analysts.

BDL primarily caters to the requirements of the Indian armed forces. With encouragement from the Government of India, BDL is actively exploring export markets. Further, with the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) providing clearance to export the Akash Weapon System to nine countries, BDL is gearing up to take up the export orders.

BDL has placed significant emphasis on the export of Weapon Systems. To explore the export potential of its products, identify potential markets, and pursue export opportunities, an export cell has been established within the Business Development Division of BDL.

About Bharat Dynamics

Bharat Dynamics (BDL), a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence was established at Hyderabad in the year 1970. It is engaged in the manufacturing of Missiles and allied Defence Equipments. The Company provides majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed forces and Government of India. The Company has three manufacturing units, located at Kanchanbagh (Hyderabad) in Telangana, Bhanur (Sangareddy District), also in Telangana, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. BDL is in the process of setting up additional facilities at Amaravati (Maharashtra), lbrahimpatnam (Telangana) and Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh).