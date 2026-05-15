Eyeing passive income? Check out these 15 dividend paying stocks next week

Dividend Stocks: Investors on Dalal Street looking to generate passive income from equity holdings can track shares of Larsen & Toubro, L&T Finance, L&T Technology Services, Sula Vineyards, Man Infraconstruction, Alicon Castalloy, Atishay, Metropolis Healthcare, Great Eastern Shipping Company, GM Breweries, Havells India, Jindal Saw, Vinyl Chemicals (India), and Workmates Core2Cloud Solution in the coming week, as these companies have announced dividend payouts for their shareholders.

According to BSE data, shares of these companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend between May 19, 2026, and May 22, 2026. To be eligible for the dividend payout, investors must hold shares on or before the ex-dividend date, as purchases made on or after this date do not qualify. The companies, however, finalise the list of eligible shareholders based on the record date.

Among the announcements, L&T Technology Services has declared the highest final dividend of ₹40 per share, with May 22, 2026, fixed as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Man Infraconstruction May 19, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹0.72 May 19, 2026 Alicon Castalloy May 19, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 May 19, 2026 Atishay May 19, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹1 May 19, 2026 Metropolis Healthcare May 19, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹1 May 19, 2026 Great Eastern Shipping Company May 20, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹11.70 May 20, 2026 GM Breweries May 21, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹9 May 21, 2026 Havells India May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹6 May 24, 2026 Jindal Saw May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2 May 22, 2026 Larsen & Toubro May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹38 May 22, 2026 L&T Finance May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2.75 May 22, 2026 L&T Technology Services May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹40 May 22, 2026 Sula Vineyards May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹2 May 22, 2026 Vinyl Chemicals (India) May 22, 2026 Final Dividend - ₹7 May 22, 2026 Workmates Core2Cloud Solution May 22, 2026 Interim Dividend - ₹2 May 22, 2026 This is followed by Larsen & Toubro , which has announced a final dividend of ₹38 per share, while Great Eastern Shipping Company will pay an interim dividend of ₹11.70 per share. Both companies have fixed their respective record dates on May 20 and May 22, 2026.