Sebi limits expiry of derivatives contracts to Tuesdays and Thursdays

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday announced that it will limit the expiry of all equity derivatives contracts to two days a week—Tuesdays and Thursdays. The move is aimed at curbing excessive activity on expiry days and reducing concentration risk in the market.

In March, Sebi had proposed the changes after observing frequent switches by exchanges regarding expiry days. The regulator believes that spreading out expiry days will allow stock exchanges to differentiate their offerings for market participants.

According to a circular issued on Monday, each stock exchange will be allowed to retain one weekly benchmark index options contract on either Tuesday or Thursday. However, exchanges must now obtain prior approval from Sebi before making any changes to the settlement day of their derivatives contracts. Exchanges have been asked to submit their proposals by 15 June.

ALSO READ: Sebi imposes ₹25 lakh fine on MCX for disclosure lapses, misleading info Apart from benchmark index options, all other equity derivatives contracts must have a minimum tenor of one month, with expiries occurring in the last week of each month, aligned to the exchange’s chosen day.

In response to Sebi’s proposal earlier this year, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had shelved its plan to shift expiries to Mondays. The exchange has now requested Sebi's approval to move its expiry day to Tuesdays. Currently, NSE derivatives expire on Thursdays, while BSE contracts expire on Tuesdays.

If Sebi approves NSE's proposal to move to Tuesdays, BSE may find it difficult to retain market share in the segment. NSE’s revenue from transaction charges in Q4FY25 declined 15 per cent quarter-on-quarter due to reduced volumes in both the cash and derivatives segments. The exchange attributed this to regulatory changes limiting each exchange to one benchmark expiry. NSE’s management has said it does not expect any further loss of market share in the derivatives space to BSE.